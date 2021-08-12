GCC Bottled Water Market Report 2021-26: Size, Growth, Size, Share and Forecast – IMARC Group

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “GCC Bottled Water Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the GCC bottled water market reached a value of US$ 18.55 Billion in 2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the GCC market to exhibit moderate growth during 2021-2026.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Request Free Report Sample:

https://www.imarcgroup.com/gcc-bottled-water-market/requestsample

Bottled water serves a steady taste, better quality, and improved purity, comparing to tap water. The bottles are usually treated with ultraviolet (UV) irradiation before packaging to prevent the growth of pathogens during storage and transportation. After the disinfection process, the bottles are filled with water, labeled, and sold in different sizes.

The GCC bottled water market is primarily driven by the growing consumer health consciousness and the high prevalence of water-borne diseases. Due to the rising disposable income, the rapid product premiumization is also propelling the market growth. The escalating HoReCa sector in the GCC region is further impelling the adoption of premium bottled water. Additionally, the extensive participation of the masses in outdoor games and activities is promoting the utilization of compact water bottles. Besides this, the launch of smart vending machines for bottled water across GCC countries is significantly influencing the market. Moreover, the development of lightweight and eco-friendly packaging solutions for bottled water will continue to further bolster the market in the coming years.

GCC Bottled Water Market 2021-2026 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape with Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the GCC bottled water market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

National Plant for Healthy Water (Hana)

Bin Zomah Group Trading & Mfg.

Health Water Bottling Co.

Al Ain Mineral Water Co.

Al Jomaih Bottling Plant

Al Manhal Water Factory

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the GCC bottled water market on the basis of product type and distribution channel.

Breakup by Product Type:

Still Bottled Water

Carbonated Bottled Water

Flavoured Bottled Water

Mineral Bottled Water

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

Retailers

Stores

On-Trade

Others

Explore Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://www.imarcgroup.com/gcc-bottled-water-market

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Industry Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market

Value Chain Analysis

Structure of the Global Market

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

Browse Related Reports:

White Chocolate Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/white-chocolate-market

North America Wheat Flour Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/north-america-wheat-flour-market

North America Vinegar Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/north-america-vinegar-market

North America Potato Chips Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/north-america-potato-chips-market

North America Anhydrous Milk Fat Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/north-america-anhydrous-milk-fat-market

North America Fluid Milk Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/north-america-fluid-milk-market

North America Peanut Butter Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/north-america-peanut-butter-market

Saudi Arabia Dog Food Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/saudi-arabia-dog-food-market

Organic Baby Food Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/organic-baby-food-market

Cakes and Pastries Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/cakes-pastries-market

Tofu Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/tofu-market

Embolic Protection Devices Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/embolic-protection-devices-market

Bone Densitometer Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/bone-densitometer-market

Global Radio Advertising Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/radio-advertising-market

Power Tool Accessories Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/power-tool-accessories-market

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, and nanotechnology industries. We also provide cost model and manufacturing setup project reports through Syndicated Analytics, a subsidiary of IMARC Group.

Our offerings include comprehensive market intelligence in the form of research reports, production cost reports, feasibility studies, and consulting services. Our team, which includes experienced researchers and analysts from various industries, is dedicated to providing high-quality data and insights to our clientele, ranging from small and medium businesses to Fortune 1000 corporations.

Contact US:

IMARC Group

30 N Gould St Ste R

Sheridan, WY 82801 USA – Wyoming

Email: Sales@imarcgroup.com

Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800

Americas:- +1 631 791 1145 | Africa and Europe :- +44-702-409-7331 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800, +91-120-433-0800