GCC Aviation Infrastructure Market Competitive Insights and Growth Outlook 2021 to 2025

The report presents an in-depth assessment of the GCC Aviation Infrastructure Market including enabling technologies, key trends, market drivers, challenges, standardization, regulatory landscape, deployment models, operator case studies, opportunities, future roadmap, value chain, ecosystem player profiles and strategies. The report also presents forecasts for GCC Aviation Infrastructure investments from 2020 till 2025. The report covers the post-COVID-19 (Corona Virus) impact on various regions and major countries and on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

The GCC Aviation Infrastructure Market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of over 4% during the forecast period.

The GCC Aviation Infrastructure market is highly competitive and consists of a number of major players. Companies like AA Amongst Others.

Click the link to get a Sample Copy of the Report:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/10192357243/gcc-aviation-infrastructure-market-growth-trends-and-forecasts-2020-2025/inquiry?source=&Mode=SD48

Key Developments:

in 2016, a joint venture of Arabtec Construction LLC (Arabtec) and TAV Tepe Akfen Investment Construction and Operation Co. (TAV) was awarded a USD 1.1 billion contract to modernize the passenger terminal building at the Bahrain International Airport. In February 2020, Matar Construction awarded five contracts to initiate the multi-phased expansion plan at the Hamad International Airport. Also, in April 2018, Dubai Aviation Engineering Projects awarded the contract to construct bus stands at the Dubai International Airport to ASGC Construction LLC. Several new airports and modernization programs are scheduled to be initiated within the forecast period, driving the business opportunities for the market players.

Market Overview:

– The strategic geographical location of the GCC countries has rendered it accessible by the airlines catering to around two-thirds of the global population as the region acts as a key link between the Eastern and Western economies.

– Between 2012 and 2032 growth in air passenger and cargo traffic in the Middle-East is expected to outperform all other regions in the world. The geographic location combined with the fleet expansion and the expanding airport infrastructure are some of the key growth drivers. The UAE and Saudi Arabia are the two key aviation markets in the region, together constituting approximately 73% of the total fleet size in the GCC aviation sector.

Key Market Trends:

Rising Passenger Traffic Fostering Infrastructure Modernization

The aviation industry in the GCC and wider Middle-East region supports USD 130 billion in economic activity, equivalent to 4.4% of the regions gross domestic product (GDP). The GCC region has become a global tourist hub. Tourism contributes about 7% of the regions economy. As per the IATA, in 2019, the Middle East region accounted for around 10% of the global scheduled passenger and freight traffic. To support a rapid increase in passenger movement, the governments of the Gulf nations are investing resources towards enhancing and expanding the current capabilities of the existing aviation infrastructure. The capacity utilization of the major airports in the region is nearly at their threshold, hence, a potential investment of USD 100 billion is anticipated to make to cope with the YoY passenger growth of around 10%. As of May 2018, there were around 95 ongoing aviation infrastructure construction projects in the region. The total worth of the ongoing projects is estimated at USD 49 billion, wherein, USD 45 billion was directed towards the airport terminal projects and more than USD 3 billion was meant for the construction and development of the hangar, runway, and ancillary facilities.

Browse the Full report description and TOC at:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/10192357243/gcc-aviation-infrastructure-market-growth-trends-and-forecasts-2020-2025?source=&Mode=SD48

What are the market factors that are explained in the report?

–Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a and regional scale.

–Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

–Analytical Tools: GCC Aviation Infrastructure Market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

Finally, GCC Aviation Infrastructure Market report is the believable source for gaining the Market research that will exponentially accelerate your business. The report gives the principle locale, economic situations with the item value, benefit, limit, generation, supply, request and Market development rate and figure and so on. This report additionally Present new task SWOT examination, speculation attainability investigation, and venture return investigation.

Key points in this report:

– The market estimate (ME) sheet in Excel format

– Report customization as per the client’s requirements

– 3 months of analyst support

About Us:

MarketInsightsReports provides syndicated market research on industry verticals including Healthcare, Information and Communication Technology (ICT), Technology and Media, Chemicals, Materials, Energy, Heavy Industry, etc. MarketInsightsReports provides and regional market intelligence coverage, a 360-degree market view which includes statistical forecasts, competitive landscape, detailed segmentation, key trends, and strategic recommendations.

Contact Us:

Irfan Tamboli (Head of Sales) – Market Insights Reports

Phone: + 1704 266 3234 | +91-750-707-8687

sales@marketinsightsreports.com | irfan@marketinsightsreports.com