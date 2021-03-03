GBL and NMP Market 2020 – Overview and Analysis, COVID-19 Impact Analysis, Market Status and Forecast by Players, Regions to 2027
The global GBL and NMP market report provided by Global Market Monitor analyzes the industry and major market trends in detail, and divides the market size by volume and value according to application types and geographic locations.
Leading Vendors
Tokyo Chemical Industry
Lyondellbasell
Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation
Abtonsmart Chemical Group
MYJ Chemical
Eastman
Ashland
BASF
Worldwide GBL and NMP Market by Application:
Battery
Spices
Pharmaceutical
Chemical
Other
By type
N-Methyl-2-pyrrolidone (NMP)
Gamma Butyrolactone (GBL)
Table of Content
1 Report Overview
1.1 Product Definition and Scope
1.2 PEST (Political, Economic, Social and Technological) Analysis of GBL and NMP Market
…
2 Market Trends and Competitive Landscape
3 Segmentation of GBL and NMP Market by Types
4 Segmentation of GBL and NMP Market by End-Users
5 Market Analysis by Major Regions
6 Product Commodity of GBL and NMP Market in Major Countries
7 North America GBL and NMP Landscape Analysis
8 Europe GBL and NMP Landscape Analysis
9 Asia Pacific GBL and NMP Landscape Analysis
10 Latin America, Middle East & Africa GBL and NMP Landscape Analysis
11 Major Players Profile
…
The report covers the major countries analysis in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the rest of the world. Furthermore, policy mobilization, social dynamics, development trends, and economic development in these countries are also taken into consideration.
Report Key Audience
GBL and NMP manufacturers
Downstream vendors and end-users
Traders, distributors, and resellers of GBL and NMP
GBL and NMP industry associations and research organizations
Product managers, GBL and NMP industry administrator, C-level executives of the industries
Market Research and consulting firms
Key Features of the GBL and NMP Market Report
-Report customization as per the client’s requirements
-Analysis of product segments for GBL and NMP market with historical data and forecast
-Learn about the various market strategies that are being adopted by leading companies
-Global GBL and NMP market size & trends, drivers, constraints, growth opportunities, regional and country level analysis, investment opportunities, and recommendations
-It provides a six-year forecast based on GBL and NMP market growth forecasts
