Gauck calls for tolerance for lateral thinkers and vaccine opponents | Free press

In view of the demonstrations against the Corona policy, former Federal President Joachim Gauck calls for mutual understanding. Not all participants are “a threat to democracy”.

Berlin (dpa) – Former Federal President Joachim Gauck calls for more tolerance for so-called lateral thinkers and vaccine opponents.

“Yes, the amount of crazy people, the transverse front from the left wing to the right wing and the esoteric, all this is a deterrent,” he told the Tagesspiegel about demonstrations against the Corona measures. But not everyone who goes there is a threat to democracy. We cannot exclude everyone who is dissatisfied with the corona policy. “Anyone who spreads hatred and agitation must be fought through the rule of law.” But neither do I want us to intervene with the illiberal means of prohibition, as long as someone doesn’t really endanger democracy, “Gauck said.

During the weekend, despite the ban, several hundred people gathered in Berlin for demonstrations against the corona policy. Arrests were made. According to the police, many people did not wear masks and did not follow the rules of distance.

Try it for 30 days for € 20.99

Access to all content on freiepresse.de and e-paper. (ends automatically)

Now € 0 instead of € 20.99