Gastronomy/Food Tourism Market by Gastronomic Activity (Food Tours, Visits to Markets and Food Producers, Food Fairs, Food Events, Museums, Cookery Workshops, and Others), Marketing Activity (Food Guides, Brochures, Websites, Blogs, Events, Publicity, and others), and Tourists Category (Millennials, Baby Boomers, Gen X and Gen Z): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018 – 2025

Gastronomy/food Tourism Market Overview:

The global travel and tourism industry is considered as one of the vast and the most established industry. According to World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC), it accounted for significant share of 10.4% in the global economy in 2017. The global tourism has been on the rise being competitive in terms of its unique destination, hospitality, and cultural heritage. Among these factors, gastronomy, the art of cooking, tasting, or eating good food plays a crucial part in any tourism. Hence, over the past few years, the global gastronomy/food tourism market has been on the surge in terms of value sales. In case of gastronomy tourism, the tourist visits different places to appreciate, consume various food and beverages from various places.

However, gastronomy tourism has emerged from more than just tasting local cuisines. It has evolved to the phase where it combines various cultural practices and revealing the ethical and sustainable values of the territory, the landscape, the sea, local history, values, and culture heritage. This intangible cultural heritage differs from place to place where service providers make efforts on representing the same through various gastronomical factors. This makes gastronomy tourism attractive making its customers curious and tending to explore various places around the globe for the same.

In the recent years, the global market has witnessed increase in the number of food enthusiast dedicated to travel places to have gist of regional cuisines, food, or drinks. This is attributable to various factors such increase in per capita income, and rise in awareness through various media channels. However, globalization is one of the main influential factors that drives the growth of gastronomy tourism. Globalization coupled with gradual cultural shift from west to east has bought the world altogether closer, which has resulted in triggering demand for gastronomy tourism.

Download Report Sample Pdf: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/5190

As per the World Tourism Organization, millennial accounted to a larger part of population for gastronomy tourism. This kind of population is the trend setter in various macro-economic sectors around the global and food sector is no less. They are active, curious, and adventurous with positive outlook on indulging and experience various regional cuisine and have gist of their respective culture and theme.

Online channel is another critical factor that drives the overall growth of the global gastronomy market. Over the past couple of years, there is an increase in the internet penetration around the globe. This results in easy accessibility of information on various factors for the customer. Moreover, even the service provider considers online channel as an effective platform in terms of marketing and promotion.

The gastronomy/food tourism market is segmented based on gastronomic activity, marketing activity, and tourist category. Based on gastronomic activity, it is divided as food tours, visits to markets and food producers, food fairs, food events, museums, cookery workshops, and others. Based on marketing activity, the market is classified into food guides, brochures, websites, blogs, events, publicity, and others. The tourist category segment comprises of millennials, baby boomers, Gen X, and Gen Z. Based on region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Key Benefits forGastronomy/food Tourism Market:

This report provides a quantitative analysis of the current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the global gastronomy/food tourism market from 2018 to 2025 to identify the prevailing market opportunities.

The key countries in all the major regions are mapped based on their market share.

Porters five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders to make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplierbuyer network.

In-depth analysis of the market segmentation assists in determining the prevailing market opportunities.

Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global industry. Market player positioning segment facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of market players.

The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global market, key players, market segments, application areas, and growth strategies.

Get detailed COVID-19 impact analysis on the Gastronomy/Food Tourism Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/5190

Gastronomy/food Tourism Key Market Segments:

By Gastronomic Activity

Food Tours

Visits to markets and food producers

Food fairs

Food events

Museums

Cookery workshops

Others

By Marketing Activity

Food guides, Brochures

Websites, Blogs

Events

Publicity

Others

By Tourist Category

Millennials

Baby Boomers

Gen X

Gen Z

By Region

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe UK Germany France Italy Spain Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA Brazil Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of LAMEA



Inquire or Share Your Questions If Any Before the Purchasing This Report:

About Allied Market Research:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of “Market Research Reports” and “Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting services to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domains. AMR offers its services across 11 industry verticals including Life Sciences, Consumer Goods, Materials & Chemicals, Construction & Manufacturing, Food & Beverages, Energy & Power, Semiconductor & Electronics, Automotive & Transportation, ICT & Media, Aerospace & Defense, and BFSI.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact Us:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

USA/Canada (Toll Free): 1-800-792-5285, 1-503-894-6022, 1-503-446-1141

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1(855)550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/allied-market-research