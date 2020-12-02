Gastrointestinal Stents Market Growth Factors, Applications, Regional Analysis, Key Players and Forecasts by 2027

The major factors that contribute to the growth of the gastrointestinal stents market include increasing prevalence of gastrointestinal diseases, high demand for minimal invasive procedures, technological developments in devices such as bio absorbable gastrointestinal stents, and growth in geriatric population. However, stringent governmental regulations and complications linked with gastrointestinal stents are expected to restrain the market development. Rising demand for newer versions of gastrointestinal stents such as nitinol material-based gastrointestinal stents and improving healthcare infrastructure in emerging countries contribute to significant demand for gastrointestinal stents in the near future.

On the basis of end user, the market is segmented into hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, and others, which include clinics and academic & research centers. Geographically, the market has been analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The global gastrointestinal stents market is segmented on the basis of product, material, indication, end-user, and region. On the basis of product, the market is segmented into esophageal stents, duodenal stents, colonic stents, and biliary or pancreatic stents. According to material of stents the market is divided into metal, plastic, and biodegradable or drug eluting stents. Based on indication, the market is categorized into gastrointestinal obstructions, colorectal cancer, inflammatory bowel disease, and others, which include gastrointestinal bleeding and gastric cardia cancer.

The key players that operate in this market include Boston Scientific Corporation, Medtronic Plc., CONMED Corporation, Becton, Dickinson and Company, ELLA – CS, s.r.o., Taewoong Medical Co., Ltd., BVM Medical Limited, Hobbs Medical, Inc., Merit Medical Systems, Inc., and Cook Group Incorporated.

Gastrointestinal Stents Market Key Segments:

By Product

Esophageal Stents

Duodenal Stents

Colonic Stents

Biliary or Pancreatic Stents

Key Benefits

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global gastrointestinal stents market with current trends and future estimations to elucidate imminent investment pockets.

The report provides information about the current and upcoming trends in the global gastrointestinal stents market from 2016 to 2023, which helps determine prevailing opportunities.

Comprehensive analysis of factors that drive and restrict the growth of the global gastrointestinal stents market has been provided.

Identification of factors that are instrumental in changing the market scenario, rise in opportunities, and identification of key companies that can influence this market on a global and regional scale have been provided.

Key market players within the market have been profiled in this report and their strategies thoroughly analyzed, which help understand the competitive outlook of the global gastrointestinal stents market.

