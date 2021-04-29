Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Devices Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Application, by Region (North America, Europe, APAC, MEA), Segment Forecasts, And COVID-19 Impacts, 2014 – 2027

Global Market Monitor recently published a market research report on Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Devices, which studied Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Devices industry outlook, competitive situation, regional market analysis, type & application segment analysis, and market trend forecast by 2027.

Gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD), also known as acid reflux, is a long-term condition in which stomach contents rise up into the esophagus, resulting in either symptoms or complications. Symptoms include the taste of acid in the back of the mouth, heartburn, bad breath, chest pain, vomiting, breathing problems, and wearing away of the teeth. Complications include esophagitis, esophageal stricture, and Barrett’s esophagus.

Competition Analysis

Major enterprises in the global market of Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Devices include:

Torax Medical, Inc.

Medigus Ltd.

C. R. Bard, Inc.

MEDERI THERAPEUTICS INC.

EndoGastric Solutions

Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Devices Application Abstract

The Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Devices is commonly used into:

Hospitals

Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Market Segments by Type

Diagnostic Devices

Treatment Devices

Key Regions Overview

The report covers the major countries analysis in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the rest of the world. Furthermore, policy mobilization, social dynamics, development trends, and economic development in these countries are also taken into consideration.

In-depth Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Devices Market Report: Intended Audience

Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Devices manufacturers

Downstream vendors and end-users

Traders, distributors, and resellers of Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Devices

Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Devices industry associations and research organizations

Product managers, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Devices industry administrator, C-level executives of the industries

Market Research and consulting firms

