Gastric Cancer Drug Market | Leading Players – Bristol-Myers Squibb Company , Novartis AG , Eli Lilly and Company , Sanofi S.A , Amgen Inc., Bayer AG, Celgene Corporation

Global gastric cancer drug market is rising gradually to an estimated value of USD 4.37 billion by 2026 registering a substantial CAGR of 9.6% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed vulnerable aging population, robust drug pipeline and people adopting unhealthy lifestyle.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the gastric cancer drug market are, Imugene Limited , Otsuka Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd , Immutep , F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd , Merck KGaA , Bristol-Myers Squibb Company , Novartis AG , Eli Lilly and Company , Sanofi S.A , Amgen Inc., Bayer AG, Celgene Corporation, Gilead Sciences, Inc., AstraZeneca, Ipsen Pharma, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Samumed, LLC, Arbutus Biopharma, ASLAN Pharmaceuticals and among others.

Market Definition: Global Gastric Cancer Drug Market

The gastric cancer drug refers to malignant tumors that begin in the lining of the stomach. This gastric cancer tends to develops over many years. It usually goes undiagnosed since it does not cause any early symptoms.

According to the article published in World Cancer Research Fund, it is identified gastric cancer was responsible for fourth most common malignancy occur in men and seventh rank in women. It is estimated that over 1.00 million new cases seen in the 2018. The high rate of incidence cases occurs in the South Korea in year of 2018. Advances in available medication, accelerating demand of novel therapies and increasing number of gastric related cancer are the drivers to the market.

Segmentation: Global Gastric Cancer Drug Market

Gastric Cancer Drug Market : By Type

Adenocarcinoma

Lymphoma

Gastrointestinal stromal tumor

Carcinoid tumor

Others

Gastric Cancer Drug Market : By Drug Type

Doxorubicin Hydrochloride

Sunitinib

Mitomycin

Imatinib

Fluorouracil

Trastuzumab

Docetaxel

Others

Gastric Cancer Drug Market : By Treatment

Medication

Chemotherapy

Targeted Therapy

Radiation Therapy

Immunotherapy

Surgery

Gastric Cancer Drug Market : By Route of administration

Oral

Injectable

Gastric Cancer Drug Market : By End users

Hospitals

Homecare

Specialty Clinics

Others

Gastric Cancer Drug Market : By Geography

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Key Developments in the Market:

On February 2019, Taiho Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd as a subsidiary of Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd received FDA approval for Lonsurf (trifluridine/tipiracil, TAS-102) for the treatment of patient with advanced or metastatic gastric cancer, which was previously administered on first line chemotherapy

On September 2017, Merck & Co., Inc. received accelerated approval from FDA for Keytruda (pembrolizumab) for the treatment of patient with locally advanced or metastatic, gastric or gastro-oesophageal junction adenocarcinoma

