Gastric Balloon Market Development, Key Opportunity, Application & Gross Revenues 2021 | Apollo Endosurgery, Inc., ENDALIS, Helioscopie Medical Implants

Global gastric balloon market, based on product was segmented as, single gastric balloons, dual gastric balloons and triple gastric balloons. In 2018, the single gastric balloon held the largest share of the market, by product. Additionally, the segment is also expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to better benefits offered as compared to the dual and triple gastric balloon, also the implantation of a single balloon causes less discomfort, leading to its rising preference.

The market for gastric balloon is expected to grow due to rising cases of obesity as well as increasing preference for minimally invasive surgical method. In addition, growth of the market in emerging nations is likely to have a positive impact on the growth of the market in the coming years.

The gastric balloon market accounted to US$ 62.9 Mn in 2017 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.7% during the forecast period 2018 – 2027, to account to US$ 152.1 Mn by 2027.

Gastric Balloon Market Emerging Players:

Allurion Technologies Inc., Apollo Endosurgery, Inc., ENDALIS, Helioscopie Medical Implants, LEXEL SRL, MEDSIL, Obalon Therapeutics, Inc., ReShape Lifesciences, Inc., Silimed, Spatz FGIA, Inc.

What the report features:-

Global analysis of Gastric Balloon from 2018 – 2027 illustrating the progression of the market.

Forecast and analysis of Gastric Balloon by Dosage, Route of Administration and Application from 2018 – 2027

Forecast and analysis of Gastric Balloon in five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America

GASTRIC BALLOON – MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Product

Single Gastric Balloons Elipse Gastric Balloons Orbera Gastric Balloons Other Single Gastric Balloons

Dual Gastric Balloons

Triple Gastric Balloons

By Filling Material

Saline Filled

Gas Filled

By End User

Bariatric Surgeons

Gastrointestinal Endoscopists

Nutritionists & Aesthetic Practitioners

Other End Users

By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe France Germany UK

Asia Pacific (APAC) China India Japan

Middle East & Africa (MEA) Saudi Arabia South Africa UAE

South America (SAM) Brazil



Company Profiles

Allurion Technologies Inc.

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc.

ENDALIS

Helioscopie Medical Implants

LEXEL SRL

MEDSIL

Obalon Therapeutics, Inc.

ReShape Lifesciences, Inc.

Silimed

Spatz FGIA, Inc.

WHAT’S INCLUDED:

Market Dynamics

Competitive Analysis

Market Trends And Market Outlook

Market Share And Market Size

Opportunities And Customer Analysis

Product Pricing Research

Key Highlights of the Table of Contents:

Gastric Balloon Market Study Coverage :It includes key market segments, key manufacturers covered, the scope of products offered in the years considered, global Gastric Balloon Market and study objectives. Additionally, it touches the segmentation study provided in the report on the basis of the type of product and applications. Gastric Balloon Market Executive summary : This section emphasizes the key studies, market growth rate, competitive landscape, market drivers, trends, and issues in addition to the macroscopic indicators. Gastric Balloon Market Production by Region : The report delivers data related to import and export, revenue, production, and key players of all regional markets studied are covered in this section. Gastric Balloon Market Profile of Manufacturers : Analysis of each market player profiled is detailed in this section. This segment also provides SWOT analysis, products, production, value, capacity, and other vital factors of the individual player.

