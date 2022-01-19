Gaspard Ulliel, the actor who would become one of the next Marvel stars, has died

Gaspard Ulliel, the actor who would become one of the next Marvel stars, has died

Gaspard Ulliel, the actor who would become one of the next Marvel stars, has died

The 37-year-old Frenchman died in a skiing accident. He will appear in the series Moon Knight with Oscar Isaac and Ethan Hawke.

Gaspard Ulliel, a 37-year-old French actor, has died. According to the AFP news agency, he suffered a serious skiing accident. Ulliel was transported by helicopter to a hospital in the city of Grenoble but did not survive his injuries.

He was one of the most outstanding French actors of his generation. He was involved in productions such as “A Long Engagement Sunday”, “Hannibal – The Origin of Evil”, “So Only the End of the World” or “Saint Laurent”. He also won a César and promoted Chanel.

Gaspard Ulliel will be one of the main characters in the Marvel series Moon Knight, the first images of which were released this Tuesday, January 18th. The Frenchman will play Midnight Man and will appear in the six episodes alongside Oscar Isaac and Ethan Hawke. The series debuts on March 30th on Disney+.