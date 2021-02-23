Gas Turbine Market to reach USD 25.02 Billion by 2027 – Global Insights on Key Trends, Strategic Initiatives, Growth Drivers, COVID-19 Impact Analysis, Leading Players and Business Opportunities: ReportCrux Market Research

ReportCrux Market Research has published a new report titled “Gas Turbine Market by Capacity (Less than 40 MW, 40-120 MW, 120-300 MW, and Above 300 MW); by Product (Heavy Duty, and Aero derivative); by Application (Power Plants, Oil & Gas, Process Plants, Aviation, Marine, and Others); by Technology (Open Cycle, and Combined Cycle); and by Region: Global Industry Trends, Dynamics, Competitive Insights and Forecast Analysis, 2020 – 2027″.

The Gas Turbine Market is estimated to grow from USD 18.87 Billion in 2019 to USD 25.02 Billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 3.6% during 2020-2027.

Growing pressure from international agencies to reduce the carbon footprint is driving demand growth along with low shale prices. Regional governments offering incentives for the generation of electricity based on natural gas is a key trend which benefits the market.

Market Overview:

The market report covers a basic overview of the market from the industry perspective. This will help the reader to get a gist about different industry dimensions from a manufacturer’s view. The report divides the market into different sections and is comprised of market revenue (value) by segments.

The report provides market data from 2016 till 2027, wherein, 2016 to 2018 will be historic years, 2019 would be the base year and 2020 to 2027 will be forecast years. The report provides different statistics and figures and charts that will help analyze trends and global gas turbine market share along with its growth rate in different regions and countries.

Key players across the globe are profiled in the report along with its company landscaping. Product portfolio for each company.

Segmentation Analysis:

The global market for the gas turbine is segmented into capacity, application, product, technology, and region.

By Capacity

Based on the capacity, the global market for gas turbine is segmented into 40-120 MW, 120-300 MW, Less than 40 MW, and above 300 MW. From this, the above 300 MW segment accounted for almost 28% share of the market by capacity. Continuous development due to improving operating range, combustor technology, and longevity is increasing product penetration in line with the expansion of effective regenerative systems to meet high heat requirements.

In addition, the inclination towards combined-cycle power generation plants due to high capacity, reliability, and operational performance are propelling industry outlook.

By Product

On the basis of product, the market is categorized into heavy duty, and aero derivative. The heavy-duty segment held almost 68% share of the market in 2019 due to high operating efficiency and lower pressure ratios to provide the full specific power. Growing product demand across heat recovery and utility-aided power generation plants is pushing the market landscape further due to lower turbine dimensions & costs along with full cycle capacity.

The dynamics of the industry will be fueled by ongoing technological developments due to reliability, efficiency, and flexibility improvements across both unrecovered & recovered systems.

By Application

On the basis of application, the market is categorized into power plants, oil & gas, process plants, aviation, marine, and others. A key requirement for upstream oil operations is the use of available local fuel to generate electricity, since facilities are often located in remote locations. Associated gas is mostly used as fuel for power generation;however, there is insufficient availability of fuel power plants in some heavy oil fields.

The heavy industries also generate considerable demand. Gas turbines are proving a cost-effective and efficient method of delivery of power in plants.

By Technology

Based on technology, the market is categorized into open cycle, and combined cycle. The combined cycle segment held major share of the market in 2019. Some of the major factors complementing the open cycle combustion turbine industry statistics are compared to compact size and operational flexibility, along with fast start & lower warm-up time.

Onshore and offshore industries consider varied turbine applicability through mechanical and direct drive. For example, in 2018 GE launched ‘cross-fleet gas turbine’ which boosts OEM fleet reliability & efficiency. Installation across the aircraft industry due to its high efficiency & light weight, as well as growing demand for electricity across offshore establishments would positively influence the demand for the market.

Regional Analysis

Based on regions, the market is divided into North America, Middle East & Africa, Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. North America held almost 38% share of the overall market. This is because most power plants are in phase two of their life cycle. Air emission equipment of various plants which have not been upgraded in Europe was to be closed by 2015.

The aging capacity and legislative initiatives have created a potential market for replacement. MEA is expected to emerge as the second biggest order and capacity additions market. In 2016 this area was estimated at over USD 5,000 million. Rising demand can be due to a growing preference in the regional oil and gas industry for coal-fired combined cycle plants.

Gas Turbine Market Companies

Top 13 Key Players in Gas Turbine Market Analysis

GE (US) Siemens (Germany MHPS (Japan) Ansaldo (Italy) Harbin Electric International Company (China) BHEL (India) Solar Turbines (U.S.) Capstone Turbine (U.S.) Vericor Power Systems (U.S.) Ansaldo Energia (Italy) Opra Turbines (Netherland) Zorya-Mashproekt (Ukraine) Cryostar (France)

Gas Turbine Market Segmentation

By Capacity

Less than 40 MW

40-120 MW

120-300 MW

Above 300 MW

By Product

Heavy Duty

Aeroderivative

By Application

Power Plants

Oil & Gas

Process Plants

Aviation

Marine

Others

By Technology

Open Cycle

Combined Cycle

By Region

North America

-U.S.

-Canada

-Rest of North America

Europe

-UK

-Germany

-France

-Italy

-Spain

-Russia

-Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

-China

-Japan

-India

-Australia

-Southeast Asia

-Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

-Brazil

-Mexico

-Rest of Latin America

Middle East and Africa

-Saudi Arabia

-South Africa

-UAE

-Rest of Middle East and Africa

