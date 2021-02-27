Gas Turbine Market Technological Trends, Global Revenue Status and Future developments: General Electric, BHEL, Siemens AG, MHI, Caterpillar Inc, Kawasaki Heavy Industries

Global Gas Turbine Market – Analysis By Type (Cloud, On-Premise, Web), Product (BMS, Standalone), Application, By Region, By Country (2020 Edition): Market Insights, Covid-19 Impact, Competition And Forecast (2020-2025)

The key insights of the Gas Turbine Market report have been presented through the frameworks of SWOT and Porters Five Forces Analysis. Also, the attractiveness of the market has been presented by region, valve type, technology, size, End User. Also, the major opportunities, trends, drivers and challenges of the industry has been analysed in the report.

The Global Gas Turbine Market was valued at USD 17050.05 Million in the year 2019. The global Gas Turbine market holds lucrative growth opportunities owing to stringent regulatory standards regarding environment conservation, supportive government policies on energy conservation, as well as growing consumer awareness about product quality. The continuous rise in demand of energy in Asia Pacific region is driving the demand of industrial products from last few years. The recent technology promises substantial reduction in maintenance costs, which is why it is received by a significantly large number of buyers hailing from diverse industrial backgrounds.

The Major players in the market are identified through revenues determined through primary and secondary research with the annual and financial reports of the top manufacturers; General Electric, BHEL, Ansaldo Energia, Siemens AG, MHI, Caterpillar Inc., Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Capstone, OPRA, Centrax Gas Turbines.

Global Gas Turbine Market Segmentation:

The market is also expected to register huge growth in demand post COVID-19 pandemic situation attributable to factors including presence of advanced technology, high disposable income and growing demand of household appliances. With technical advancements and rapidly growing demand in the IIOT technology, the market growth of valves is expected to grow significantly.

The report analyses the Gas Turbine Market by Technology (Combined Cycle, Open Cycle).

The report analyses the Gas Turbine Market by Application (Power, Oil & Gas Others).

Owing to low production cost in Asian countries backed with rising industrialization, manufacturers are investing in economies such as India and China which is propelling the market growth. Positive outlook towards power sector, oil & gas sector coupled with rapid industrialization across developed and emerging economies will drive the gas turbine market size. Additionally, expectation of rise in consumer demand and investment by public and private sector in small and medium scale industries will anticipated to drive the market of global gas turbine in future.

Key Target Audience

Industrial Turbines Manufacturers/Vendors

Consulting and Advisory Firms

Government and Policy Makers

Regulatory Authorities

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), and market share and growth rate of Gas Turbine Market these regions, from 2019 to 2025 (forecast), covering North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India, North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) and ROW.

The market is also expected to register huge growth in demand post COVID-19 pandemic situation attributable to factors such as lower operating costs, lower emissions, high power density, and quality exhaust stream that can be further used in other processes. As compared to other combustion-based power generation technologies, gas turbines are very efficient and also result in lower carbon emissions.

Heavy duty gas turbine market is anticipated to witness significant growth on account of economic cost structure, high capacity operations and lower pressure ratios to yield maximum specific power. Growing product demand across utility aided and heat recovery power generating plants owing to lower turbine dimensions & cost along with maximum cycle efficiency will further drive the business landscape.

Rising concerns toward GHG emission in line with stringent government norms pertaining to adoption of gas fired turbines over traditional power generating units will further complement the industry landscape. Moreover, increasing energy demand across developing nations along with ongoing adoption of renewables when compared to conventional fuels will strengthen the product integration.

