Gas Turbine Market Size & Share Will Reach USD 22.3 Billion by 2026

Gas Turbine Market is valued at USD 18.0 Billion in 2018 and expected to reach USD 22.3 Billion By 2025 with the CAGR of 3.1% over the forecast period.

A gas turbine is an instrument which utilizes the energy stored in gas—either in the form of kinetic energy of the flowing gas stream or the potential energy of a gas under pressure—to produce rotary movement. Gas turbine also knows as combustion turbine and it has three main elements. These elements include upstream rotating gas compressor, combustor, and downstream turbine, which is common in almost all turbines. Gas turbine is used for various different purposes in various industries such as oil and gas, power generation, aviation, power plants and others.

Gas Turbine Market report is segmented on Technology, design, application and by regional & country level. Based upon Technology, gas turbine market is segmented into Open Cycle and Combined Cycle. On the design, market is segmented into Heavy Duty and Aeroderivative. Based upon application, gas turbine market is classified into Power and Oil & Gas.

The regions covered in this Gas Turbine market report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. On the basis of country level, market of Gas Turbine market is sub divided into U.S., Mexico, Canada, UK, France, Germany, Italy, China, Japan, India, South East Asia, GCC, Africa, etc.

Key Players–

Some major key players for Gas Turbine market are Zorya-Mashproekt, General Electric, Siemens AG, Cryostar, BHEL, Opra Turbines, Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems, Capstone Turbine, Harbin Electric International Company, Vericor Power Systems, Man Diesel & Turbo, Kawasaki Heavy Industries, NPO Saturn, Wartsila, Ansaldo Energia, and Solar Turbines among others.

Increase in the demand for energy and wide applications is the key factor which helps Gas Turbine Market to grow.

There is a constant increase in the global population which has increased the energy demands and also increased the industrialization on a large scale. There has been rapid increase in the industrialization which has also contributed the growth of energy demands globally are expected to promote the growth of gas turbine market. There gas turbines are also known as combustion turbines which has wide variety of applications in the different industries. There has also been change in the government regulation to reduce the carbon footprint in the environment which has also expected to drive the growth of gas turbine market over the forecast period. Moreover, there has been various technological advancement in the gas turbine which is expected to increase the efficiency and also expected to create ample opportunities in the gas turbine market. However, high cost and increase of renewable energy sources are expected to hamper the growth of gas turbine market over the forecast period.

North America is expected to dominate the Gas Turbine Market.

North America and Europe is expected to account for the largest market share in the global market. Due to the presence of develop economies such as U.S., Canada, Germany, UK and others are expected to promote the growth of these regions. Furthermore, high number of power plants is present in the region and plants causing excessive pollution are closed by the government to reduce the carbon footprints. Asia Pacific is expected to develop significantly over the forecast period owing to the developing economies such as China, India and others over the forecast period. Increased urbanization, increase in per capita income couple with fast economic growth are expected to gain traction in the near future. Middle East and Latin America is also expected to closely follow Asia Pacific in terms of growth. Africa is expected to develop considerably over the forecast period.

Market Segmentation –

By Technology

Open Cycle

Combined Cycle

By Design

Heavy Duty

Aeroderivative

By Application

Power

Oil & Gas

By Regional & Country Analysis:

North America, US, Mexico, Chily, Canada, Europe, UK, France, Germany, Italy, Asia Pacific, China, South Korea, Japan, India, Southeast Asia, Latin America, Brazil, The Middle East and Africa, GCC, Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa

Table of Content

Chapter 1 Global Gas Turbine Market: Summary and Quantitative Analysis

1.1 Report Description

1.2 Global Gas Turbine Market Revenue Overview

1.3 Global Gas Turbine Market Revenue (USD Billion) and Growth (%) Rate, 2015- 2025

Chapter 2 Global Gas Turbine Market: Overview and Qualitative Analysis

2.1 Executive Summary

2.2 Market Drivers

2.3 Market Restraints

2.4 Market Opportunities

2.5 Market Trends

2.6 Global Gas Turbine Market: SWOT Analysis

2.7 Global Gas Turbine Market: PEST Analysis

2.7 Global Gas Turbine Market: Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.8 Global Gas Turbine Market: Attractiveness Analysis

2.8.1 Global Gas Turbine Market: Attractiveness Analysis by Type

2.8.2 Global Gas Turbine Market: Attractiveness Analysis by Grade

2.8.3 Global Gas Turbine Market: Attractiveness Analysis by Regional

Chapter 3 Competitive Analysis

3.1 Global Gas Turbine Market

3.1.1 Global Gas Turbine market Revenue (USD Billion), By Players 2018

3.1.2 Global Gas Turbine Market Revenue Share (%), By Players 2018

Chapter 5 Global Gas Turbine Market: By Product Type

5.1 Global Gas Turbine Market Share (%), By Product Type, 2018

5.2 Global Gas Turbine Market Revenue (USD Billion), By Product Type, 2015 – 2025

5.3 Global Gas Turbine Market Revenue (USD Billion), By Retro,2015-2025

5.4 Global Gas Turbine Market Revenue (USD Billion), 2015-2025

5.4 Global Gas Turbine Market Revenue (USD Billion), 2015-2025

5.5 Global Gas Turbine Market Revenue Share (%), By Product Type, 2015 – 2025

5.6 Global Gas Turbine Market Revenue Market Share (%), By Product Type, 2015-2025

Chapter 6 Global Gas Turbine Market: By Product Type

6.1 Global Gas Turbine Market Share (%), By Product Type, 2018

6.2 Global Gas Turbine Market Revenue (USD Billion), By Type, 2015 – 2025

Continued….

