Gas Spring Market from Key End-use Sectors to Surge in the Near Future
Gas SpringA gas spring is a type of spring that, unlike a typical metal spring, uses a compressed gas, contained in a cylinder and compressed by a piston, to exert a force.
Asia-Pacific occupied 37.2% of the sales market in 2016. It is followed by Europe and North America, which respectively have around 26.09% and 24.94% of the global total industry. Other countries have a small amount of production.
Gas spring is mainly in the field such as automotive, furniture and industrial, which respectively have around 30.52%, 25.33% and 15.98%of the global total industry.
For industry structure analysis, the Gas spring machine industry is not 52concentration. Stabilus is the market leader and occupied about 28.76% of the whole market in 2016.
For forecast, the global gas spring machine revenue would keep increasing with annual growth rate with 2~6%. We tend to believe that this industry still has a bright future, considering the current demand of gas spring machine. As for product prices, the slow downward trend in recent years will continue in the next few years, as competition intensifies. Similarly, there will be fluctuations in gross margin.
The Gas Spring Industry Report indicates that the global market size of Gas Spring was XX USD in 2020, and will grow at a XX% CAGR between 2021 and 2027.
A collective analysis on ’Gas Spring Industry’ offers an exhaustive study supported current trends influencing this vertical throughout assorted geographies. Key information regarding market size, market share, statistics, application, and revenue is within the research to develop an ensemble prediction. additionally, this research offers an in-depth competitive analysis that specializes in business outlook emphasizing expansion strategies accepted by Gas Spring market majors.
This survey takes into account the value of Gas Spring generated by the sales of the following segments:
The most important manufacturers covered in this report are the data broken down in Chapter 3: – Stabilus, Suspa, Lant, Bansbach, WDF, HAHN, Barnes, Zhongde, Dictator, Changzhou, Shanghai Zhenfei, Aritech, Vapsint, LiGu, Huayang, AVM, ACE Automation, LongXiang, Weijhe, Yili, LiPinGe, IGS, Gaysan, Attwood, Ameritool, Metrol, Camloc, Alrose, Worldwide, Gemini,
On the basis of the Types, the market is classified as: –
• Lift gas spring, Lockable gas spring, Swivel chair gas spring, Gas traction springs, Damper, Others
On the basis of the application, the market is classified as: –
• Aerospace, Medical, Furniture, Industrial, Automotive, Others
The report provides precise information on the vital actors of accompaniment on the world market Gas Spring, the study of their capacity, share in the industry, and most recent developments such as mergers and acquisitions, investments, and shifting cost structures.
The Gas Spring market research report builds market knowledge through our extensive database of information from strong ancillary sources and our close ties to many industry partners. The data collected from our critical and reliable sources helps us validate and confirm the information alongside the latest trends and patterns in the market.
The objective of the study is to characterize the market size of various fragments and regions over the next few years and to project trends and trends over the forecast period. The report was developed based on the analysis and interpretation of market data Gas Spring from reliable sources of information. The critical part of the report provides an analysis of the Gas Spring market share of knowledge and a study of the key players in the industry, the main lines of the organization, the product portfolio and the cost structure, recent industry trends along with patterns analysis are the scope parameters of the report.
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Gas Spring Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Gas Spring Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.2.2 Lift gas spring
1.2.3 Lockable gas spring
1.2.4 Swivel chair gas spring
1.2.5 Gas traction springs
1.2.6 Damper
1.2.7 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Gas Spring Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.3.2 Aerospace
1.3.3 Medical
1.3.4 Furniture
1.3.5 Industrial
1.3.6 Automotive
1.3.7 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Gas Spring Production
2.1 Global Gas Spring Production Capacity (2016-2027)
2.2 Global Gas Spring Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
2.3 Global Gas Spring Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Gas Spring Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)
2.3.2 Global Gas Spring Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Gas Spring Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Gas Spring Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027
3.2 Global Gas Spring Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027
3.3 Global Gas Spring Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
3.4 Global Top Gas Spring Regions by Sales
3.4.1 Global Top Gas Spring Regions by Sales (2016-2021)
3.4.2 Global Top Gas Spring Regions by Sales (2022-2027)
3.5 Global Top Gas Spring Regions by Revenue
3.5.1 Global Top Gas Spring Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)
3.5.2 Global Top Gas Spring Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)
3.6 North America
3.7 Europe
3.8 Asia-Pacific
3.9 Latin America
3.10 Middle East & Africa
4 Competition by Manufactures
4.1 Global Gas Spring Supply by Manufacturers
4.1.1 Global Top Gas Spring Manufacturers by Production Capacity (2020 VS 2021)
4.1.2 Global Top Gas Spring Manufacturers by Production (2016-2021)
4.2 Global Gas Spring Sales by Manufacturers
4.2.1 Global Top Gas Spring Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)
4.2.2 Global Top Gas Spring Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)
4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Gas Spring Sales in 2020
4.3 Global Gas Spring Revenue by Manufacturers
4.3.1 Global Top Gas Spring Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)
4.3.2 Global Top Gas Spring Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)
4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Gas Spring Revenue in 2020
4.4 Global Gas Spring Sales Price by Manufacturers
4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape
4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
4.5.2 Global Gas Spring Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)
4.5.3 Global Gas Spring Manufacturers Geographical Distribution
4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
5 Market Size by Type
5.1 Global Gas Spring Sales by Type
5.1.1 Global Gas Spring Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)
5.1.2 Global Gas Spring Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)
5.1.3 Global Gas Spring Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)
5.2 Global Gas Spring Revenue by Type
5.2.1 Global Gas Spring Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)
5.2.2 Global Gas Spring Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)
5.2.3 Global Gas Spring Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)
5.3 Global Gas Spring Price by Type
5.3.1 Global Gas Spring Price by Type (2016-2021)
5.3.2 Global Gas Spring Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
6 Market Size by Application
6.1 Global Gas Spring Sales by Application
6.1.1 Global Gas Spring Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)
6.1.2 Global Gas Spring Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)
6.1.3 Global Gas Spring Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)
6.2 Global Gas Spring Revenue by Application
6.2.1 Global Gas Spring Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)
6.2.2 Global Gas Spring Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)
6.2.3 Global Gas Spring Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)
6.3 Global Gas Spring Price by Application
6.3.1 Global Gas Spring Price by Application (2016-2021)
6.3.2 Global Gas Spring Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
7 North America
7.1 North America Gas Spring Market Size by Type
7.1.1 North America Gas Spring Sales by Type (2016-2027)
7.1.2 North America Gas Spring Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
7.2 North America Gas Spring Market Size by Application
7.2.1 North America Gas Spring Sales by Application (2016-2027)
7.2.2 North America Gas Spring Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
7.3 North America Gas Spring Sales by Country
7.3.1 North America Gas Spring Sales by Country (2016-2027)
7.3.2 North America Gas Spring Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
7.3.3 U.S.
7.3.4 Canada
8 Europe
8.1 Europe Gas Spring Market Size by Type
8.1.1 Europe Gas Spring Sales by Type (2016-2027)
8.1.2 Europe Gas Spring Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
8.2 Europe Gas Spring Market Size by Application
8.2.1 Europe Gas Spring Sales by Application (2016-2027)
8.2.2 Europe Gas Spring Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
8.3 Europe Gas Spring Sales by Country
8.3.1 Europe Gas Spring Sales by Country (2016-2027)
8.3.2 Europe Gas Spring Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
8.3.3 Germany
8.3.4 France
8.3.5 U.K.
8.3.6 Italy
8.3.7 Russia
9 Asia Pacific
9.1 Asia Pacific Gas Spring Market Size by Type
9.1.1 Asia Pacific Gas Spring Sales by Type (2016-2027)
9.1.2 Asia Pacific Gas Spring Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
9.2 Asia Pacific Gas Spring Market Size by Application
9.2.1 Asia Pacific Gas Spring Sales by Application (2016-2027)
9.2.2 Asia Pacific Gas Spring Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
9.3 Asia Pacific Gas Spring Sales by Region
9.3.1 Asia Pacific Gas Spring Sales by Region (2016-2027)
9.3.2 Asia Pacific Gas Spring Revenue by Region (2016-2027)
9.3.3 China
9.3.4 Japan
9.3.5 South Korea
9.3.6 India
9.3.7 Australia
9.3.8 Taiwan
9.3.9 Indonesia
9.3.10 Thailand
9.3.11 Malaysia
9.3.12 Philippines
10 Latin America
10.1 Latin America Gas Spring Market Size by Type
10.1.1 Latin America Gas Spring Sales by Type (2016-2027)
10.1.2 Latin America Gas Spring Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
10.2 Latin America Gas Spring Market Size by Application
10.2.1 Latin America Gas Spring Sales by Application (2016-2027)
10.2.2 Latin America Gas Spring Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
10.3 Latin America Gas Spring Sales by Country
10.3.1 Latin America Gas Spring Sales by Country (2016-2027)
10.3.2 Latin America Gas Spring Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
10.3.3 Mexico
10.3.4 Brazil
10.3.5 Argentina
11 Middle East and Africa
11.1 Middle East and Africa Gas Spring Market Size by Type
11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Gas Spring Sales by Type (2016-2027)
11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Gas Spring Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
11.2 Middle East and Africa Gas Spring Market Size by Application
11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Gas Spring Sales by Application (2016-2027)
11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Gas Spring Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
11.3 Middle East and Africa Gas Spring Sales by Country
11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Gas Spring Sales by Country (2016-2027)
11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Gas Spring Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
11.3.3 Turkey
11.3.4 Saudi Arabia
11.3.5 U.A.E
12 Corporate Profiles
12.1 Stabilus
12.1.1 Stabilus Corporation Information
12.1.2 Stabilus Overview
12.1.3 Stabilus Gas Spring Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.1.4 Stabilus Gas Spring Product Description
12.1.5 Stabilus Related Developments
12.2 Suspa
12.2.1 Suspa Corporation Information
12.2.2 Suspa Overview
12.2.3 Suspa Gas Spring Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.2.4 Suspa Gas Spring Product Description
12.2.5 Suspa Related Developments
12.3 Lant
12.3.1 Lant Corporation Information
12.3.2 Lant Overview
12.3.3 Lant Gas Spring Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.3.4 Lant Gas Spring Product Description
12.3.5 Lant Related Developments
12.4 Bansbach
12.4.1 Bansbach Corporation Information
12.4.2 Bansbach Overview
12.4.3 Bansbach Gas Spring Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.4.4 Bansbach Gas Spring Product Description
12.4.5 Bansbach Related Developments
12.5 WDF
12.5.1 WDF Corporation Information
12.5.2 WDF Overview
12.5.3 WDF Gas Spring Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.5.4 WDF Gas Spring Product Description
12.5.5 WDF Related Developments
12.6 HAHN
12.6.1 HAHN Corporation Information
12.6.2 HAHN Overview
12.6.3 HAHN Gas Spring Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.6.4 HAHN Gas Spring Product Description
12.6.5 HAHN Related Developments
12.7 Barnes
12.7.1 Barnes Corporation Information
12.7.2 Barnes Overview
12.7.3 Barnes Gas Spring Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.7.4 Barnes Gas Spring Product Description
12.7.5 Barnes Related Developments
12.8 Zhongde
12.8.1 Zhongde Corporation Information
12.8.2 Zhongde Overview
12.8.3 Zhongde Gas Spring Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.8.4 Zhongde Gas Spring Product Description
12.8.5 Zhongde Related Developments
12.9 Dictator
12.9.1 Dictator Corporation Information
12.9.2 Dictator Overview
12.9.3 Dictator Gas Spring Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.9.4 Dictator Gas Spring Product Description
12.9.5 Dictator Related Developments
12.10 Changzhou
12.10.1 Changzhou Corporation Information
12.10.2 Changzhou Overview
12.10.3 Changzhou Gas Spring Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.10.4 Changzhou Gas Spring Product Description
12.10.5 Changzhou Related Developments
12.11 Shanghai Zhenfei
12.11.1 Shanghai Zhenfei Corporation Information
12.11.2 Shanghai Zhenfei Overview
12.11.3 Shanghai Zhenfei Gas Spring Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.11.4 Shanghai Zhenfei Gas Spring Product Description
12.11.5 Shanghai Zhenfei Related Developments
12.12 Aritech
12.12.1 Aritech Corporation Information
12.12.2 Aritech Overview
12.12.3 Aritech Gas Spring Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.12.4 Aritech Gas Spring Product Description
12.12.5 Aritech Related Developments
12.13 Vapsint
12.13.1 Vapsint Corporation Information
12.13.2 Vapsint Overview
12.13.3 Vapsint Gas Spring Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.13.4 Vapsint Gas Spring Product Description
12.13.5 Vapsint Related Developments
12.14 LiGu
12.14.1 LiGu Corporation Information
12.14.2 LiGu Overview
12.14.3 LiGu Gas Spring Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.14.4 LiGu Gas Spring Product Description
12.14.5 LiGu Related Developments
12.15 Huayang
12.15.1 Huayang Corporation Information
12.15.2 Huayang Overview
12.15.3 Huayang Gas Spring Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.15.4 Huayang Gas Spring Product Description
12.15.5 Huayang Related Developments
12.16 AVM
12.16.1 AVM Corporation Information
12.16.2 AVM Overview
12.16.3 AVM Gas Spring Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.16.4 AVM Gas Spring Product Description
12.16.5 AVM Related Developments
12.17 ACE Automation
12.17.1 ACE Automation Corporation Information
12.17.2 ACE Automation Overview
12.17.3 ACE Automation Gas Spring Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.17.4 ACE Automation Gas Spring Product Description
12.17.5 ACE Automation Related Developments
12.18 LongXiang
12.18.1 LongXiang Corporation Information
12.18.2 LongXiang Overview
12.18.3 LongXiang Gas Spring Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.18.4 LongXiang Gas Spring Product Description
12.18.5 LongXiang Related Developments
12.19 Weijhe
12.19.1 Weijhe Corporation Information
12.19.2 Weijhe Overview
12.19.3 Weijhe Gas Spring Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.19.4 Weijhe Gas Spring Product Description
12.19.5 Weijhe Related Developments
12.20 Yili
12.20.1 Yili Corporation Information
12.20.2 Yili Overview
12.20.3 Yili Gas Spring Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.20.4 Yili Gas Spring Product Description
12.20.5 Yili Related Developments
8.21 LiPinGe
12.21.1 LiPinGe Corporation Information
12.21.2 LiPinGe Overview
12.21.3 LiPinGe Gas Spring Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.21.4 LiPinGe Gas Spring Product Description
12.21.5 LiPinGe Related Developments
12.22 IGS
12.22.1 IGS Corporation Information
12.22.2 IGS Overview
12.22.3 IGS Gas Spring Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.22.4 IGS Gas Spring Product Description
12.22.5 IGS Related Developments
12.23 Gaysan
12.23.1 Gaysan Corporation Information
12.23.2 Gaysan Overview
12.23.3 Gaysan Gas Spring Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.23.4 Gaysan Gas Spring Product Description
12.23.5 Gaysan Related Developments
12.24 Attwood
12.24.1 Attwood Corporation Information
12.24.2 Attwood Overview
12.24.3 Attwood Gas Spring Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.24.4 Attwood Gas Spring Product Description
12.24.5 Attwood Related Developments
12.25 Ameritool
12.25.1 Ameritool Corporation Information
12.25.2 Ameritool Overview
12.25.3 Ameritool Gas Spring Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.25.4 Ameritool Gas Spring Product Description
12.25.5 Ameritool Related Developments
12.26 Metrol
12.26.1 Metrol Corporation Information
12.26.2 Metrol Overview
12.26.3 Metrol Gas Spring Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.26.4 Metrol Gas Spring Product Description
12.26.5 Metrol Related Developments
12.27 Camloc
12.27.1 Camloc Corporation Information
12.27.2 Camloc Overview
12.27.3 Camloc Gas Spring Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.27.4 Camloc Gas Spring Product Description
12.27.5 Camloc Related Developments
12.28 Alrose
12.28.1 Alrose Corporation Information
12.28.2 Alrose Overview
12.28.3 Alrose Gas Spring Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.28.4 Alrose Gas Spring Product Description
12.28.5 Alrose Related Developments
12.29 Worldwide
12.29.1 Worldwide Corporation Information
12.29.2 Worldwide Overview
12.29.3 Worldwide Gas Spring Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.29.4 Worldwide Gas Spring Product Description
12.29.5 Worldwide Related Developments
12.30 Gemini
12.30.1 Gemini Corporation Information
12.30.2 Gemini Overview
12.30.3 Gemini Gas Spring Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.30.4 Gemini Gas Spring Product Description
12.30.5 Gemini Related Developments
13 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
13.1 Gas Spring Industry Chain Analysis
13.2 Gas Spring Key Raw Materials
13.2.1 Key Raw Materials
13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers
13.3 Gas Spring Production Mode & Process
13.4 Gas Spring Sales and Marketing
13.4.1 Gas Spring Sales Channels
13.4.2 Gas Spring Distributors
13.5 Gas Spring Customers
14 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis
14.1 Gas Spring Industry Trends
14.2 Gas Spring Market Drivers
14.3 Gas Spring Market Challenges
14.4 Gas Spring Market Restraints
15 Key Finding in The Global Gas Spring Study
16 Appendix
16.1 Research Methodology
16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
16.1.2 Data Source
16.2 Author Details
Therefore, Gas Spring Market Report 2020 is a valuable document for all industry competitors and individuals with a strong interest in market research Gas Spring.”