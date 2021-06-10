Gas Sensors Market Overview, Introduction, Analysis and Forecast To 2027
The research and analysis conducted in Gas Sensors Market Report helps clients to predict investment in an emerging market, expansion of market share or success of a new product with the help of global market research analysis. This report has been designed in such a way that it provides very evident understanding of the business environment and Gas Sensors industry. Nevertheless, this global market research report unravels many business problems very quickly and easily. Due to high demand and the value of market research for the success of different sectors, Gas Sensors Market report is provided that covers many work areas.
Global gas sensors market is set to witness a substantial CAGR of 8.5% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. This rise in the market value can be attributed due to various initiatives taken by government globally which had increased awareness about refining air quality and stringent supervisory framework about worker’s safety and health.
Gas Sensor usually detects presence of gas in the environment and makes people aware about it by sounding the alarms. These sensors can detect the wide range of gases such as toxic gases, flammable and combustible gases. It is widely used by various industries such as transportation, food & beverage, metals, chemicals, power stations and smart cities. The increasing awareness of people related to the air quality has driven the need for gas sensors in office and homes.
Market Drivers:
- Increase in the number of initiatives taken by the government globally, is leading the global market for gas sensors
- Enforcement of various safety and occupational health regulations by government, drives the market
- Emergence of miniaturized wireless sensors, drives the growth of the market
- Increasing awareness about the air quality among the users, fosters the market growth
- Micro-electro mechanical systems based sensors, enhances the growth of the market
Market Restraints:
- Technical glitches related to the sensitivity, restraints the market growth
- Lots of energy consumption and lack of stability, hampers the market growth
- High Cost of installation of sensors, may hinder the growth of the market
Segmentation: Global Gas Sensors Market
By Technology
- Electrochemical
- Photoionization Detectors
- Solid State or Metal Oxide Semiconductor
- Catalytic
- Infrared
- Laser
- Zirconia
- Holographic
- Others
By Gas Type
- Oxygen
- Carbon Monoxide
- Carbon Dioxide
- Ammonia
- Chlorine
- Hydrogen Sulfide
- Nitrogen Oxides
- Volatile Organic Compound
- Hydrocarbons (Propane, Butane)
- Methane
- Hydrogen
By End Use Application
- Water & Wastewater Treatment
- Water Treatment
- Wastewater Treatment
- Medical
- Monitoring Concentration of Oxygen in Anesthesia
- Oxygen Content of Medical Air Cylinders
- Oil & Gas
- Upstream
- Downstream
- Automotive and Transportation
- Vehicle Cabin Air Quality Control
- Dynamometer Test Cells
- Monitoring of Hazardous Gases in Cargo Freight
- Food & Beverages
- Metals & Chemicals
- Coke Ovens
- Blast Furnace
- Mining
- Gases from Blasting
- Methane from Coal Beds
- Drilling into Stagnant water
- Monitoring Blast Furnace Glasses
- Consumer Electronics
- Smartphones & Tablets
- Wearable Devices
- Air Purifiers
- Power Stations
- Smart Cities
- Environmental Monitoring
- Indoor and Outdoor air quality Monitoring
- Building Automation and Domestic application
By Geography
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- United Kingdom
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
- Turkey
- Belgium
- Netherlands
- Rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Japan
- China
- South Korea
- India
- Australia
- Singapore
- Malaysia
- Indonesia
- Thailand
- Philippines
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
- Middle East & Africa
- South Africa
- Egypt
- Saudi Arabia
- United Arab Emirates
- Israel
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Key Developments in the Market:
- In January 2019, Firago Engineering Inc., has launched its fresh digital TGS8101 IAQ sensor. It is a very compact sensor and is predictable to launch in the mid of this year. It can resist high temperatures and can detect alcohol gases and VOCs.
- In February 2018, Underwriters Laboratories launched its two new smoke alarms and detectors which focus on minimizing the false alarms and at detecting different smoke characteristics.
Competitive Analysis
Global Gas Sensors market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of customer of gas sensors market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.
Major Market Competitors/Players
Few of the major competitors currently working in the global gas sensors market are Honeywell International, MSA, Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA, Industrial Scientific, City Technology Ltd., 3M, Detector Electronics Corporation, Crowcon Detection Instruments, Emerson Electric Co, Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, Siemens, Yokogawa Electric Corporation, SERVOMAX LIMITED, SICK AG, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., AlphaSense Inc., ABB, MOCON, Inc., GENERAL ELECTRIC, MEMBRAPOR AG, Kimo, Sensidyne, LP, Sensair, SGX Sensortech, Otis Instruments, Inc., Gas Clip Technologies, Blackline Safety Corp., Figaro Engineering Inc., Pem-Tech, Inc., DOD Technologies, Inc. among others.
Key players in the market, major collaborations, merger and acquisitions along with trending innovation and business policies are reviewed in the all inclusive Gas Sensors report. This report aims to examine the market with respect to general market conditions, market improvement, market scenarios, development, cost and profit of the specified market regions, position and comparative pricing between major players. It is a professional and a detailed report focusing on primary and secondary drivers, market share, market size, sales volume, leading segments and geographical analysis. Global Gas Sensors market report contains comprehensive and thorough insights which are based on business intelligence.
Major Highlights of Gas Sensors market in Covid-19 pandemic covered in report:
The report provides impact of COVID-19 on Gas Sensors market along with its impact on overall industry and economy of world. Further, it adds changes in consumer buying behavior as it impacts majorly on market growth and sales. Distributors and traders on marketing strategy analysis focusing on region wise needs in covid-19 pandemic is also added in the Gas Sensors market report. The last segment of COVID-19 impact chapter include recovery and major changes opted by major players involved in Gas Sensors market.
Reasons to Purchase this Report:
- Market segmentation analysis including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and policy aspects
- Regional and country level analysis integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the market.
- Market value USD Million and volume Units Million data for each segment and sub-segment
- Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players, along with the new projects and strategies adopted by players in the past five years
- Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and strategies employed by the major market players
