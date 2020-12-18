Gas Leak Detectors Market Recent Changes, Valuation, SWOT Analysis and Challenges and Key Players – PerkinElmer ABB Horiba
Summary of the Gas Leak Detectors Market Report
It is estimated that the industry will hit a considerable Gas Leak Detectors market size by 2027, rising from 2020 to 2027 with a moderate CAGR. There are many factors currently and during the forecast period that are boosting the growth of the industry. Due to growing demand and increasing applications across end use and geography, the market will achieve a healthy growth rate in the coming years.
Regional Segmentation of Global Gas Leak Detectors Market
- Europe (covering its key countries)
- North America (covering its key countries)
- Asia Pacific (covering its key countries)
- Rest of the World (RoW) (covering its key countries)
Globally, Asia Pacific would emerge as the pioneering market
By geography, the main regional markets covered in the Global Report are Asia Pacific, Europe, North America and the Rest of the World (RoW). Asia Pacific will emerge as the most pioneering market among these different geographies and is expected to expand at a rapid pace compared to the other regions. However, Europe and North America would also achieve a significant growth rate during the forecast period, along with South America, Central America, Africa and the Middle East, but Asia Pacific would also achieve a significant growth rate.
COVID -19 Situation and Analysis
Specified below is the impact analysis of COVID -19 on the market:
- Before COVID -19
- Present Scenario
- Post recovery of COVID -19
Factors Dominating the Market
High product penetration across various end users and geographies, rising usage and technological innovation are some of the dominating factors that fuel consumer demand. It is estimated that the industry will hit a large market size by 2027, with a robust CAGR from 2020 to 2027. There are many factors at present and during the forecast period that are boosting the growth of the industry. Due to the rise in demand, the market will achieve a healthy growth rate in the coming years.
Based on the type of product, the global Gas Leak Detectors market segmented into
Portable Gas Leak Detectors
Desk-top Gas Leak Detectors
Based on the end-use, the global Gas Leak Detectors market classified into
Building and Construction
Health Care
Food and Beverages
Water Treatment
Oil and Gas Refineries
Chemical Plants
Underground Gas Storage Facilities
Others
And the major players included in the report are
Agilent
Hy-Lok Corporation
PerkinElmer
ABB
Horiba
LA-CO Industries
Honeywell International
PCE Instruments
Mine Safety Appliances
Testo
Yokogawa Electric
Hitech Instruments
Ametek
Emerson Electric
GE Measurement & Control
Applied Techno Systems
Significant Pointers of the Report
- In the report, market size, trend, outlook and forecast are covered.
- In the study, recommendations for key players are given.
- The scope of the study cover by product, application, end use and geography.
- Under the Company Profile Chapter, top companies are profiled
- Market drivers, constraints and opportunities are discussed thoroughly in the context of the report.
Added Highlights of the Market Report:
Mentioned below are some of the added key points of the report:
- Value Chain Analysis
- Porter’s Five Analysis
- Market Attractiveness Analysis
- SWOT Analysis
