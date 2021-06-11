Gas Fixed Power Capacitors Market Size, Status, Global Demands and Top Manufacturers 2021

Global Gas Fixed Power Capacitors Market is valued approximately at USD XX billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than XX% over the forecast period 2020-2027.

Gas fixed power capacitor components are set in an aluminum can and the capacitor experiences in vacuum procedure and an eco-friendly inert gas in impregnated. These capacitors have advantageous properties like preferred cooling and heat dissipation. The impregnated gas utilized goes about as protection as wells as it shields the zinc layer from oxidation. The capacitor’s feature to produce high voltage 3 to 60K Volts) produced by movable parts within the region where inert Gas of Vacuum is filled promoted its use in applications like Air Conditioners motors and many more. Factors driving the Gas fixed power capacitor market growth are growing acceptance due to its distinctive features like flexible capacitance, high voltage producing capacity and variable combination of capacitance and voltage as per requirement by numerous parallel or series arrangement. Due to COVID-19 Pandemic, all the industries are affected and observed a decrease in their economic growth and profit margins.

Stock prices of major companies in this market like Yageo has fallen drastically from around TPE 2327 to TPE 385 .5. Key strategies adopted by the private players are merger & acquisition, product launch, expansion. For Instance: Yageo, a Taiwan-based company acquired a US-based Company named KEMET Corporation in 2019 and is supposed to be the third-largest manufacturer of MLCC (Multi-Layer Ceramic Capacitor) in the world. However, the availability of substitute technology as well as new innovation with better efficiency and properties is the restraining factor in the growth of the market.

The regional analysis of global Gas Fixed Power Capacitors market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia Pacific is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to fulfill the growth in demand of the vehicles in countries like China, India and South Asia. The increase in net income in this region and hence the urge to own a car leads to market growth. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2026.

Major market player included in this report are:

New Northeast Electric India Pvt Ltd (India)

International Capacitors SA Lifasa (Spain)

TDK Electronics AG (Japan)

Yageo Corporation (Taiwan)

KEMET Corporation (US)

Vishay Intertechnology (US)

Larsen & Toubro Limited (India)

ICAR (Italy)

RTR Energia (Spain)

FRAKO Kondensatoren-und Anlagenbau GmbH (Germany)

GE Grid Solutions LLC (US)

Shreem Electric Ltd (India)

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

High Voltage

Low Voltage

By Application:

Reduce Reactive Power

Harmonic Filter

Series Capacitor

Direct Current Transmission

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Gas Fixed Power Capacitors Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors