Gas Engines Market presents promising growth prospects and estimated to gain traction over the forecast period 2019-2025

A gas engine is basically an internal burning engine that produces motive power by using variability of natural gasses like coal, fuel. The demand for reliable and clean electricity is growing across the globe on account of industrial expansion and development. Emerging countries, such as India and China are aggressively investing in gas transport infrastructure in order to ensure a reliable and continuous supply of the gas, which in turn is expected to assist with driving the gas-fired power generation market. As engines are widely used in utilities, oil and gas, manufacturing, hospitals, and commercial complexes. The stringent emission rules & regulations, low fuel cost, and growing environmental concerns are some of the major factors driving the growth of the gas engines market in the European region.

The growth of 1 MW–2 MW gas engine market largely attributed to the increasing demand for continuous power from small to mid-range manufacturing facilities, commercial buildings, and hospitals. Furthermore, initiatives taken by several countries across the globe to reduce greenhouse emissions that have resulted in diminishing the use of coal for energy generation will also boost the demand for natural gas engines.

Natural gas fuel type segment holds the largest market share of the gas engines market during the forecast period

Based on fuel type, the gas engines market is bifurcated into Natural Gas & Special Gas. Owing to increasing environmental concerns gas engines primarily run on natural gas. Natural gas is one among the foremost important source of energy. The Environment Protection Agency has declared natural gas as the cleanest of all fossil fuels. Natural gas engines are those engines that intake natural gas for power production. Emerging countries, such as India and China are aggressively investing in gas transport infrastructure in order to ensure a reliable and continuous supply of the gas, which in turn is expected to assist with driving the gas-fired power generation market. The low fuel prices and the comparatively lower carbon emissions from natural gas are projected to act as major drivers for the global market growth, throughout the forecast period.

Europe accounts for the largest market size in the global gas engines market during the forecast period.

Geographically, the gas engines market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Europe is the leading region during the forecast period 2019-2025. Owing to stringent environmental norms which led to the use of renewable resources like biogas, landfill gas, and sewer gas for power generation. The mainstream of the gas engine makers rely on global power generation demand and the high volatility in natural gas costs has become a major restraining factor affecting the growth of the gas engine market. The countries in the European region are committed to the Paris Climate deal, which is a big boost for clean power technologies. Furthermore, the total cost of ownership of gas engines is lesser than diesel engines due to the former’s cheaper operating cost, which ensures more efficient power generation.

Global Gas Engine Market Competitive Landscape

Companies such as Caterpillar Inc, General Electric Company, Cummins Inc, Wärtsilä Corporation, Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd, JFE Holdings Inc, Niigata Power Systems Co. Ltd, Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc, Siemens AG, MAN SE, Liebherr Group, Deutz AG, and Doosan Infracore are the key players in manufacturing gas engine globally.

By Fuel Type

By Fuel Type

Natural Gas

Special Gas

By Application

Power Generation

Co-generation

Mechanical Drive

By End-User

Utilities

Manufacturing

Oil & Gas

By Power

5 MW-1.0 MW

0 MW -2.0 MW

0 MW-5.0 MW

0 MW-10.0 MW

0 MW-20.0 MW

