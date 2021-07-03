Gas Detectors Market May Set New Growth Story | Honeywell Analystics, Mine Safety Appliances, Gastronics Gas Detectors Comprehensive Study by Type (Fixed Gas Detectors, Portable Gas Detectors), Application (Oil and Gas, Petrochemicals, Specialty chemicals, Industrial Refrigeration, Water and Wastewater treatment, Plastics and Fibers, Manufacturing, Others), Gas (Combustible, Oxygen, Toxic), Technologies (Catalytic sensors, Infrared Sensors) Players and Region - Global Market Outlook to 2026

The latest study released on the Global Gas Detectors Market by AMA Research evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2026.

Definition and Brief Information about Gas Detectors:

Gas detectors consist of an alarm and sensor. It is used to detect gas leakage in a consigned area. It is connected to a control system to automatically shut down the process at times of gas leakage. Technological advancement in the gas sensors to reduce power consumption and real time monitoring driving the demand for gas monitors. For instance, recently Honeywell launched single gas monitor called Honeywell BW Solo with bluetooth low energy connectivity for real-time visibility. Further, increasing demand from the oil and gas, petrochemicals, specialty chemicals, industrial refrigeration, water and wastewater treatment, plastics and fibers, and manufacturing industry expected to derive the demand for gas detectors over the forecasted period.

This Report also covers the emerging player’s data, including: competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers such as: Honeywell Analystics (United Kingdom),Mine Safety Appliances (United States),RKI Instruments (United States),3M (United States),TRITECH (United Kingdom),Monicon Technologies (Ireland),Gastronics Inc. (United States),City Technology Ltd (United Kingdom),Dynament (United Kingdom),Alphasense (United Kingdom),Amphenol Corporation (United States),Bosch Sensortec GmbH (Germany),AMS AG (Austria)

Market Trends:

Emergence of Real-Time Monitoring of Gas Leakage

Emphasizing On Development of Sensors with Extended Life for Gas Detectors

Increasing Focus on Development of Gas Detectors with Low Power Consumption

Market Drivers:

Growing Incidents of Gas Leakage in Industrial Plants

Increasing Demand for Portable Gas Detector

Growing Focus on Safety of Commercial Spaces

Market Opportunities:

Growing Applications of Gas Sensors in Consumer Electronics Industry

Rising Spending On Safety in the Healthcare Industry

Increasing Demand from the Developing Economies Owing to Growing Manufacturing Industry

The Global Gas Detectors Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Fixed Gas Detectors, Portable Gas Detectors), Application (Oil and Gas, Petrochemicals, Specialty chemicals, Industrial Refrigeration, Water and Wastewater treatment, Plastics and Fibers, Manufacturing, Others), Gas (Combustible, Oxygen, Toxic), Technologies (Catalytic sensors, Infrared Sensors)

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

