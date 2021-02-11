Gas Detectors Market 2021 Competitive Insights and Outlook- Honeywell International Inc, Emerson Electric Company, SENSIT Technologies, LLC

The report presents an in-depth assessment of the Global Gas Detectors Market including enabling technologies, key trends, market drivers, challenges, standardization, regulatory landscape, deployment models, operator case studies, opportunities, future roadmap, value chain, ecosystem player profiles and strategies. The report also presents forecasts for Global Gas Detectors investments from 2021 till 2026. The report covers the post-COVID-19 (Corona Virus) impact on various regions and major countries and on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

The gas detectors market was valued at USD 2,722.9 million in 2020, and it is expected to reach USD 3,324.39 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 3.37%, during the period from 2021 to 2026.

The Global Gas Detectors market is highly competitive and consists of a number of major players. Companies like Honeywell International Inc., Drägerwerk AG & Co KgaA, MSA Safety Inc., Emerson Electric Company, SENSIT Technologies, LLC, Industrial Scientific Corporatioh, New Cosmos Electric Co. Ltd, Trolex Ltd, Crowncon Detection Instruments Limited, Hanwei Electronics Group Corporation, International Gas Detectors Ltd, Sensidyne LP Amongst Others.

Key Developments:

– June 2020 – Drgerwerk AG & Co. KgaA launched Polytron 8900 UGLD, a new ultrasonic sensor that could detect the gas leaks at an early stage. The company claims that the new development would save time and money by preventing avoidable shut-down industrial plants and operating successfully, even in noisy industrial environments. X-act 7000 is yet another new multigas detector from Drgerwerk AG & Co. KgaA. The company launched the product in the same month and claimed to measure the gas precisely, even in the lower ppb range.

– June 2020 – Honeywell has announced it will open a new facility for the production of gas detection devices in Saudi Arabia. Situated at the extension of Dhahran Techno Valley, the company’s facility is expected to produce 800 fixed gas detectors and 10,000 portable gas detectors yearly when it reaches complete production in 2022. The production line has the multigas Honeywell BW series and fixed detectors, including XNX Universal Transmitter and Searchpoint Optima Plus Point Infrared Gas Detector.

Scope of the Report:

The growing adoption of handheld devices drives the developments in the field of gas sensors, detectors, and analyzers, which has further expanded the scope of application across various end-user segments. Due to their chemical composition and properties, metal oxide gas sensors are well -suited for a broad range of applications such as the detection of all reactive gases. Depending on the material used and the gases that need to be detected, typical operating temperatures range between 300C and 900C. The key drivers boosting the market growth include the increasing demand for gas sensors and detectors in automobiles, the growing awareness of occupational hazards, and the incremental technological advancement across the gas sensors and detectors.

Presently, some of the major market vendors are developing products across detectors and analyzers with applications across clinical assaying, environmental emission control, explosive detection, agricultural storage, and shipping, along with workplace hazard monitoring. In January 2019, Firago Engineering Inc.

Key Market Trends:

Oil and Gas Sector is Expected to Hold Major Share

– The growing demand for gas monitoring amenities, to notice the presence of harmful gases, is also anticipated to witness constant gas detector equipment market growth, particularly in the industrial segment. The deployment of IoT in the oil and gas industry has realized superior field communication, real-time monitoring, digital oil field infrastructure, condensed cost of maintenance, reduced power consumption, higher productivity, and heightened safety and security of assets and workforce. For instance, gas wastage is a critical issue that needs to be countered. LPG gas is extremely flammable and can inflict harm to life and property. Gas detectors, coupled with IoT, can play a substantial role in gas detection and block wastage of gasses, thus fueling the market’s growth.

– Additionally, World energy needs are anticipated to increase by around 40% between 2013 and 2030, particularly in developing nations, such as India and China, and the IEA (International Energy Agency) reported that the demand for oil and gas is projected to increase by 50% and 20%, respectively. Moreover, the discovery of oil reserves in countries like India and China and future investments in the exploration processes are expected to drive gas detectors’ needs. The latest statistics released by the Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement in the United States show that 28% of the accidents, like a spill, gas releases, fire, an explosion occurred in OCS offshore establishments, could have been handled by proper safety programs.

