Gas Detection System Market 2021-2027 Global Review and Outlook- Honeywell Analystics, Sierra Monitor, General Monitors, RKI Instruments, Tritech

The gas detection system market is expected to register a CAGR of 8.64% during the forecast period (2021 – 2026).

Top Leading Companies of Global Gas Detection System Market are: Honeywell Analystics, Sierra Monitor, General Monitors, RKI Instruments, Tritech, Drägerwerk, ESP Safety, Troloex, Industrial Scientific, MSA Safety, Sensidyne, RAE Systems, GE, Schauenburg, Siemens, Riken Keiki, SE Electronics and others.

– October 2018: NevadaNano announced the release of a new MPS Flammable Gas Sensor, which is the first gas sensor of its type that is able to accurately quantify, detect, and classify a broad array of explosive or flammable gases, using a single calibration.

– March 2018: Dr�gerwerk AG & Co. KGaA launched a new series of personal single-gas monitors Pac 6000, 6500, 8000 and 8500. The monitors detect not only the standard gases carbon monoxide (CO), hydrogen sulfide (H2S), sulfur dioxide (SO2) and oxygen (O2) (Pac 6000 and 6500), but also special gases such as ozone, phosgene and nitrogen dioxide (Pac 8000 and 8500).

Oil and Gas Sector to Have a Major Market Share

– The processes involved in oil and gas application produce non-toxic gases, which, when accumulated in high concentration, deplete the oxygen causing a hazardous condition to personnel who occupy the area and do not have access to protection.

– Depletion of oxygen is hazardous to individuals, whereas even small concentrations of harmful toxic gases can lead to serious health implications (even death) for any personnel entering an unoccupied area where such gases are present.

– The old technologies, like handheld/personal detectors monitors, do not have the ability to detect the concentrations of combustible gases in unoccupied areas that are hazardous to personnel, equipment and the facilities themselves. Oil refineries, pipelines, LPG/LNG plants, storage farms, and offshore platforms, all utilize a wide range of hazardous combustible and toxic gases.

– The recent low crude oil prices have significantly increased the demand for the expansion of existing refineries and inception of new projects. Moreover, a series of successful licensing rounds and promising finds have sent a wave of optimism across the industry. The oil and gas industry has invested heavily in research and development to have a grip on the latest emerging technologies.

Semiconductor Type

Electrochemical

Catalytic Combustion

Photoionization (PID)

Infrared Sensor

Oil and Gas

Chemicals and Specialty Chemicals

Mining

Water Treatment

Emergency Services

Semiconductors

Building Automation and Construction

Food and Beverages

Power Generation/Utilities

North America (United States, Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, India)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia)

The Middle East and Africa (UAE, Egypt, South Africa)

