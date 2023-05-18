Gary Prado Salmón, Bolivian Captor of Che Guevara, Dies at 84

Gen. Gary Prado Salmón, who as a Bolivian Military captain led the operation that captured the Argentine revolutionary Che Guevara, a important ally of Fidel Castro’s within the Cuban revolution, in 1967, died on Might 6 in a hospital in Santa Cruz, Bolivia. He was 84.

His son Gary Prado Arauz introduced the loss of life on Fb however didn’t give a trigger.

After leaving Cuba in 1965, Mr. Guevara tried and did not stoke a Communist revolution motion in what’s now the Democratic Republic of Congo, after which he and different guerrillas headed to Bolivia the following 12 months, hoping to overthrow the federal government of President René Barrientos Ortuño, a normal who had seized management of the nation in a coup.

Captain Prado and his males — a part of a C.I.A.-backed particular forces unit — had been searching the guerrillas for months when he obtained a tip from a farmer, an previous pal from college, who mentioned he had seen them in a deep ravine close to the small village of La Higuera.

At about 1 p.m. on Oct. 8, 1967, Captain Prado heard shouting from the ravine: His troopers had captured two guerrillas.