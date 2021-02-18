Garlic Extract Market 2021 Recent Industry Developments, SWOT Analysis, Important on COVID 19 Outbreak, Growth Strategies Adopted by Top Key Players Worldwide and Assessment to 2027 available in the latest report

Garlic has various health benefits, and this is the primary reason for its consumption worldwide. Garlic extract has high antioxidant properties and is produced from the garlic plant or garlic bulb. It is added as a flavoring agent and condiment in the food industry. Furthermore, garlic extract possesses anti-bacterial and anti-fungal properties, and hence garlic extracts find applications in pharmaceutical formulations. Also, it is used in shampoos and other cosmetics, which further helps in market expansion.

The growth of garlic extracts is directly proportional to the growth of the food industry. Garlic extracts are a vital flavoring agent in various cuisines. Besides, the increasing consumption of fast food across the globe is further resulting in the garlic extract market’s development. Moreover, the market is gaining immense momentum due to its beneficial health attributes such as lowering cholesterol, strengthening the immune system, and others.

Major Key players covered in this report:

Bluebonnet Nutrition

2. Herb Pharm

3. HerbEra

4. Lucky

5. McCromick and Company Inc.

6. NOW Foods

7. OMEX

8. Vitamaticusa

9. Wakunaga of America, Co. Ltd

10. Woolworths Ltd

Market Segmentation:

The global garlic extract market is segmented on the basis of form and application. On the basis of form, garlic extract market is segmented into powder, oil, paste, and capsules. On the basis of application, market is segmented into food and beverage, cosmetics and personal care, and pharmaceuticals.

The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the Garlic Extract market. Further, the report conducts an intricate examination of drivers and restraints operating in the market. The report also evaluates the trends observed in the parent market, along with the macro-economic indicators, prevailing factors, and market appeal with regard to different segments. The report predicts the influence of different industry aspects on the Garlic Extract market segments and regions.

The research on the Garlic Extract market focuses on mining out valuable data on investment pockets, growth opportunities, and major market vendors to help clients understand their competitor’s methodologies. The research also segments the Garlic Extract market on the basis of end user, product type, application, and demography for the forecast period 2020–2027. Comprehensive analysis of critical aspects such as impacting factors and competitive landscape are showcased with the help of vital resources, such as charts, tables, and info graphics.

This report strategically examines the micro-markets and sheds light on the impact of technology upgrades on the performance of the Garlic Extract market.

Garlic Extract Market Segmented by Region/Country: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Central & South America

