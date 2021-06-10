Gantry (Cartesian) Robot Market | Regional Data Analysis by Production, Revenue, Price and Forecast 2027

The research and analysis conducted in Gantry (Cartesian) Robot Market Report helps clients to predict investment in an emerging market, expansion of market share or success of a new product with the help of global market research analysis. This report has been designed in such a way that it provides very evident understanding of the business environment and Gantry (Cartesian) Robot industry. Nevertheless, this global market research report unravels many business problems very quickly and easily. Due to high demand and the value of market research for the success of different sectors, Gantry (Cartesian) Robot Market report is provided that covers many work areas.

Global gantry (cartesian) robot market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 23.21 billion by 2026, registering a healthy CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the growing rate of adoption of industrial automation from various end-use industries globally.

Gantry robot, also termed as cartesian or linear robots are machinery/device/equipment which provide movements of payload in a horizontal space. These robots provide picking and placement provisions of the payload, but with modernization their applications have expanded to other applications as well. These robots provide better movement controls and accurate operations.

Market Drivers:

Higher operational capacity and efficiency of work in comparison to substitutes; this factor is expected to drive the market growth

Easier to operate in limited amounts of space; this factor is expected to drive the growth of the market

Market Restraint:

Requirement of large capital funding for the installation and integration of these robots is expected to restrain the growth of the market

Segmentation: Global Gantry (Cartesian) Robot Market

By Axis Type

1-Axis

2-Axis

3-Axis

4-Axis

By End-Use Industry

Automotive

Electrical & Electronics

Food & Beverages

Pharmaceuticals

Manufacturing

Others Rubber Plastics



By Geography

North America US Canada Mexico

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Turkey Belgium Netherlands Switzerland Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China South Korea India Australia Singapore Malaysia Indonesia Thailand Philippines Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa South Africa Egypt Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates Israel Rest of Middle East and Africa



Key Developments in the Market:

In April 2015, Güdel Group AG announced the launch of new models of higher payload gantry robots which are capable of providing 25 per cent more payload. The two-axis liner module robots have a slimmer structure and reduced maintenance requirements.

In February 2015, Güdel Group AG announced that they had acquired Sumer, this acquisition will help Güdel in expanding their capabilities in development of linear motion systems and expand the product offerings of the newly formed Güdel Sumer in relation to components, products, modules and vertically integrated linear motion technology.

Competitive Analysis: Global Gantry (Cartesian) Robot Market

Global gantry (cartesian) robot market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of gantry (cartesian) robot market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific and South America.

Major Market Competitors/Players: Global Gantry (Cartesian) Robot Market

Few of the major competitors currently working in gantry (cartesian) robot market are Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd.; ABB; Bosch Rexroth AG; stonrobot.com; Güdel Group AG; Aerotech Inc.; DENSO CORPORATION; TOSHIBA MACHINE CO.,LTD; IAI America, Inc.; Liebherr-International Deutschland GmbH; PARKER HANNIFIN CORP; Bahr Modultechnik GmbH and Promot Automation GmbH.

Major Highlights of Gantry (Cartesian) Robot market in Covid-19 pandemic covered in report:

The report provides impact of COVID-19 on Gantry (Cartesian) Robot market along with its impact on overall industry and economy of world. Further, it adds changes in consumer buying behavior as it impacts majorly on market growth and sales. Distributors and traders on marketing strategy analysis focusing on region wise needs in covid-19 pandemic is also added in the Gantry (Cartesian) Robot market report. The last segment of COVID-19 impact chapter include recovery and major changes opted by major players involved in Gantry (Cartesian) Robot market.

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

Market segmentation analysis including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and policy aspects

Regional and country level analysis integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the market.

Market value USD Million and volume Units Million data for each segment and sub-segment

Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players, along with the new projects and strategies adopted by players in the past five years

Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and strategies employed by the major market players

Table of Content:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

PART 04: INTRODUCTION

PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE

PART 06: MARKET SIZING

PART 07: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

PART 10: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 11: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER

PART 12: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

PART 13: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 14: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

PART 15: MARKET TRENDS

PART 16: COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

PART 17: COMPANY PROFILES

PART 18: APPENDIX

