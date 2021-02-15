GaN RF Semiconductor Devices Market 2021 Strategic Assessments –GAN Systems, Infineon Technologies, NXP Semiconductor, Qorvo, Wolfspeed

The GaN RF Semiconductor Devices Market report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides an in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies and analyses the posts COVID-19 (Corona Virus) impact on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets, on various regions and major countries and on the future development of the industry are pointed out.

The GaN RF semiconductor devices market was valued at USD 665.81 million in 2020 and is expected to reach a value of USD 3057.39 million by 2026 and grow at a CAGR of 30.58% over the forecast period (2021-2026).

The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market. Top Companies in the Global GaN RF Semiconductor Devices Market: GAN Systems, Infineon Technologies, NXP Semiconductor, Qorvo, Wolfspeed, Ampleon, Broadcom, Efficient Power Conversion, Fujitsu Semiconductor, INTEGRA Technologies, MACOM, Northrop Grumman, NTT Advanced Technology, Texas Instruments and others.

Industry News:

– June 2019 – GaN Systems, the global leader in GaN (gallium nitride) power semiconductors, will deliver presentations and display numerous innovative wireless power transfer solutions enabled by GaN at Wireless Power week taking place in London on June 17-21, 2019. GaN power semiconductors are enabling a world without wires for consumer and business devices, spurring the next evolution of convenience, intelligence, and autonomy.

– June 2019 – Qorvo, a leading provider of innovative RF solutions that connect the world, launched two new gallium nitride (GaN) power amplifier (PA) families for domestic and international Ka-band satcom and X-band phased array radar applications. The solutions, which deliver best-in-class power, linearity and efficiency in a smaller footprint, enable higher system performance while reducing costs.

Owing to the growth of the Internet of Things (IoT), the advent of 5G network and widespread applications across various industry verticals will offer immense growth opportunities to the RF GaN semiconductors market.

– The successful implementation of IoT needs data transfer over a network without human-to-computer interaction. The increasing implementation of IoT will result in signal congestion and will demand the use of GaN technology that can amplify power, capacity, and the bandwidth required for communicating with all interconnected devices.

– Development of MEMS technology are an integral part of IoT devices, and will also have a positive impact on the GaN RF semiconductor devices market.

– Increasing demand for smartphones, gaming devices, laptops, and TVs is expected to drive the GaN semiconductor devices market in the consumer electronics sector.

Global GaN RF Semiconductor Devices Market Split by Product Type and Applications:

This report segments the global GaN RF Semiconductor Devices market on the basis of Types are:

RF Front-End Equipment

RF Terminal Equipment

On the basis of Application , the Global GaN RF Semiconductor Devices market is segmented into:

Consumer Electronics

Industrial Use

Aerospace and Defense

Other

Regional Analysis For GaN RF Semiconductor Devices Market:

For a comprehensive understanding of market dynamics, the global GaN RF Semiconductor Devices market is analyzed across key geographies namely: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East, and Africa. Each of these regions is analyzed on the basis of market findings across major countries in these regions for a macro-level understanding of the market.

Key Market Trends

Proliferation of Long Term Evolution Wireless Networks to Drive the Market Growth

– Rise in Long Term Evolution (LTE) wireless networks is one of the primary growth factors for the GaN RF semiconductor devices market. The constantly increasing data consumption has resulted in the growth of commercial networks and will induce network carriers to adopt next-generation LTE networks, such as 4G and 5G.

– Due to its ability to provide higher frequency data bandwidth connections, GaN RF technology will soon be the ideal choice for network service providers. GaN RF devices help in ensuring that the device can generate maximum frequency at the necessary band, and also prevent any interference from other frequency bands.

– The deployment of GaN RF power devices will allow LTE devices to offer speeds that allow consumers to upload and download content, such as music and photographs, and also play online games and watch online TV shows on maximum frequency bands, which will lead to a rise in their adoption.

Influence of the GaN RF Semiconductor Devices market report:

-Comprehensive assessment of all opportunities and risks in the GaN RF Semiconductor Devices market.

– GaN RF Semiconductor Devices market recent innovations and major events.

-A Detailed study of business strategies for the growth of the GaN RF Semiconductor Devices market-leading players.

-Conclusive study about the growth plot of the GaN RF Semiconductor Devices market for forthcoming years.

-In-depth understanding of GaN RF Semiconductor Devices market-particular drivers, constraints, and major micro markets.

-Favourable impression inside vital market latest trends striking the GaN RF Semiconductor Devices market.

-Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

-Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

-Analytical Tools: The Global GaN RF Semiconductor Devices Market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

