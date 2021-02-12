GaN Power Device Market Would Grow Significant CAGR by 2027 | COVID19 Impact Analysis | Key Players: CREE, Toshiba, GaN Systems

Gallium nitride (GaN) transistors have evolved as an enhanced performance substitute of silicon-based transistors, owing to their ability to fabricate more compact devices for a given resistance value and breakdown voltage as compared to silicon devices. These power devices can attain extremely low-resistance and high-frequency switching. These properties are exploited in high-efficiency power supplies, electric vehicles (EV), hybrid electric vehicle (HEV), photovoltaic inverters, and RF switching. Moreover, these devices are applicable in power supplies for servers, IT equipment, high-efficiency & stable power supplies, and EV & HEV devices. Therefore, the increased application influences the GaN power device market growth.

An exclusive GaN Power Device Market research report provides depth analysis of the market dynamics across five regions such as North America, Europe, South America, Asia-Pacific, Middle East, and Africa. The segmentation of the market by type, application, and region was done based on the thorough market analysis and validation through extensive primary inputs from industry experts, key opinion leaders of companies, and stakeholders) and secondary research (global/regional associations, trade journals, technical white papers, company’s website, annual report SEC filing, and paid databases). Further, the market has been estimated by utilizing various research methodologies and an internal statistical model.

GaN Power Device Market report also provides a thorough understanding of the cutting-edge competitive analysis of the emerging market trends along with the drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities in the GaN Power Device Market to offer worthwhile insights and current scenarios for making the right decision. The report covers the prominent players in the market with detailed SWOT analysis, financial overview, and key developments of the products/services from the past three years.

Some of the factors that drive the market growth include a decrease in prices of GaN devices, a rise in demand for GaN devices for wireless charging, an increase in the installation of GaN devices in an electric vehicle, and a surge in requirement of GaN devices for commercial RF applications. However, the lack of availability of GaN material restrains the market growth. Moreover, government initiatives in HVDC and smart grid are anticipated to provide lucrative opportunities for market growth during the forecast period.

Key Questions Answered in This Report on the GaN Power Device Market

How much revenue will the GaN Power Device market generate by the end of the forecast period?

Which type of GaN Power Device is likely to gain the maximum market share by 2027?

What regions currently contribute the maximum share to the overall GaN Power Device market?

What are the indicators expected to drive the growth of the global GaN Power Device market?

Which region is likely to be a lucrative market during the forecast period?

What are the essential strategies incorporated by key stakeholders in the global GaN Power Device market to expand their geographical presence?

What are the major advancements being witnessed in the global GaN Power Device market?

