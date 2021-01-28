GaN Power Device Market Expansion to be Persistent During 2020 – 2027 | Cree Inc., Efficient Power Conversion (EPC) Corporation, Infineon Technologies, GaN Systems Inc., Macom
Cree Inc., Efficient Power Conversion (EPC) Corporation, Infineon Technologies, GaN Systems Inc., Macom, Microsemi Corporation, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Navitas Semiconductor, Qorvo, Inc., and Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation. ( If You Want Addition Industry Click Here and Let us Know.. We’ll Do It for You. )
GaN Power Device Detailed Segmentation
Global GaN Power Devices Market, By Device Type:
- Power Device
- RF Power Device
Global GaN Power Devices Market, By Voltage Range:
- <200 Volt
- 200 – 600 Volt
- >600 Volt
Global GaN Power Devices Market, By End User:
- Power Drives
- Supply and Inverter
- Radio Frequency
Global GaN Power Devices Market, By Vertical:
- Telecommunications
- Industrial
- Automotive
- Renewables
- Consumer and Enterprise
- Military, Defense, and Aerospace
- Medical
Regional Outlook: Along with GaN Power Device Market Research Analysis, buyer also gets valuable information about global GaN Power Device Production and its Industry share, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin, Supply, Consumption, Export, Import volume and values for following Regions:
- North America (U.S., Canada & Mexico)
- Latin America (Brazil & Rest of L.A.)
- Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Central & Eastern Europe, CIS)
- Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, ASEAN, South Korea, & Rest of Asia Pacific)
- Middle East and Africa (GCC, Southern Africa, and North Africa)
