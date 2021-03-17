GaN Power Device Market Analysis: Leading Industry Players, Recent trends, Potential Growth, Share, Demand and Forecast To 2027

The research and analysis conducted in GaN Power Device Market Report helps clients to predict investment in an emerging market, expansion of market share or success of a new product with the help of global market research analysis. This report has been designed in such a way that it provides very evident understanding of the business environment and GaN Power Device industry. Nevertheless, this global market research report unravels many business problems very quickly and easily. Due to high demand and the value of market research for the success of different sectors, GaN Power Device Market report is provided that covers many work areas.

Global GaN power device market is set to witness a healthy CAGR of 29.45% in the forecast period of 2019- 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. Increasing usage of GaN in 5G infrastructure and advancement in GaN power devices is the major factor for the growth of this market.

GaN or gallium nitride is a material which is specially designed for the manufacturing of the semiconductor power devices and RF components and is also used as a replacement for silicon semiconductor. RF power device, GaN power module, power device, GaN power discreates devices and other are some of coomon type of GaN devices. These devices are widely used in applications such as radio frequency, power drives and supply and inverter. Gallium devices are widely used in application such as telecommunication, automotive, military, medical, and others. Increasing demand for electric device is the factor fuelling the growth of this market.

Market Drivers:

Increasing awareness about of the wide bandgap property of GaN material will restrain the market growth

Rising R&D investment in GaN will also propel market

Growing demand for electric vehicle in automotive sector will also contribute as a factor for the growth of this market

Growth in smartphone industry is also driving the market

Increasing adoption of GaN RF power device in military, defense, and aerospace vertical will also drive market

Market Restraints:

High cost of the material will restrain the market

Increasing SiC devices in high-voltage power applications will also hamper market

Shrinking path of the semiconductor power devices will also restrict market

Segmentation: Global GaN Power Device Market

By Device Type

Power Device Discrete Power Device Integrated Power Device

RF Power Device Discrete RF Power Device Integrated RF Power Device

GaN Power Modules

GaN Power Discrete Devices GaN Power Non-RF Devices GaN Power RF Devices

GaN Power ICs MMIC Hybrid



By Voltage Range

<200 Volt

200–600 Volt

>600 Volt

By Application

Power Drives EV Drives Industrial Drives Light Detection and Ranging

Supply and Inverter Switch-Mode Power Supply Inverter Wireless Charging EV Charging

Radio Frequency Radio Frequency Front-End Module Repeater/Booster/Das Radar and Satellite



By Vertical

Telecommunications

Industrial

Automotive

Renewable

Consumer and Enterprise

Military, Defense and Aerospace

Medical

By Technology

4H-SiC MOSFET

HEMT

Others

By Wafer Material

GaN SiC

GaN Si

By Wafer Size

Less than 150mm

150mm-500mm

More than 500 mm

By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Italy U.K. France Spain Netherlands Belgium Switzerland Turkey Russia Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China India South Korea Australia Singapore Malaysia Thailand Indonesia Philippines Rest of Asia-Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East and Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Egypt Israel Rest of Middle East and Africa



Key Developments in the Market:

In June 2019, Oxford Instruments Plasma Technology announced the launch of their plasma atomic layer deposition (ALD) high-volume manufacturing solution Atomfab for their GaN power device. This new launch will help to reduce the cost per wafer and will enable numerous technical innovations which also include patent-pending fast remote plasma source. This will also provide many benefits to GaN device by reducing CoO, also improve the yield and film quality.

In April 2018, Integra Technologies announced the launch of their IIGNP0912L1KW is a 50Î© GaN/SiC, RF power module and IGT5259L50 is a 50Î GaN/SiC transistor which is specially designed for pulsed radar applications. IIGNP0912L1KW has the bandwidth of 0.960 – 1.215 GHz and has 1000W peak pulse power and IGN1214L500B is specially designed for long-pulse L-band radar applications.

Competitive Analysis

Global GaN power device market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of GaN power device market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Major Market Competitors/Players

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global GaN power device market are Cree, Inc., Infineon Technologies AG, Qorvo, Inc., MACOM, Microsemi, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Efficient Power Conversion Corporation., GaN Systems, Navitas Semiconductor., TOSHIBA ELECTRONIC DEVICES & STORAGE CORPORATION, Exagan, VisIC Technologies, Integra Technologies, Inc., Transphorm Inc., GaNpower, Analog Devices, Inc., Panasonic Corporation, Texas Instruments Incorporated., Ampleon, Northrop Grumman Corporation, Dialog Semiconductor and others

Key players in the market, major collaborations, merger and acquisitions along with trending innovation and business policies are reviewed in the all inclusive GaN Power Device report.

Major Highlights of GaN Power Device market in Covid-19 pandemic covered in report:

The report provides impact of COVID-19 on GaN Power Device market along with its impact on overall industry and economy of world. Further, it adds changes in consumer buying behavior as it impacts majorly on market growth and sales. Distributors and traders on marketing strategy analysis focusing on region wise needs in covid-19 pandemic is also added in the GaN Power Device market report. The last segment of COVID-19 impact chapter include recovery and major changes opted by major players involved in GaN Power Device market.

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

Market segmentation analysis including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and policy aspects

Regional and country level analysis integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the market.

Market value USD Million and volume Units Million data for each segment and sub-segment

Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players, along with the new projects and strategies adopted by players in the past five years

Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and strategies employed by the major market players

