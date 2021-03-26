GaN Power Device Market 2020-2027 | Cree, Infineon Technologies AG, Qorvo, MACOM, Microsemi
The research and analysis conducted in GaN Power Device Market Report helps clients to predict investment in an emerging market, expansion of market share or success of a new product with the help of global market research analysis. This report has been designed in such a way that it provides very evident understanding of the business environment and GaN Power Device industry. Nevertheless, this global market research report unravels many business problems very quickly and easily. Due to high demand and the value of market research for the success of different sectors, GaN Power Device Market report is provided that covers many work areas.
Global GaN power device market is set to witness a healthy CAGR of 29.45% in the forecast period of 2019- 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. Increasing usage of GaN in 5G infrastructure and advancement in GaN power devices is the major factor for the growth of this market.
GaN or gallium nitride is a material which is specially designed for the manufacturing of the semiconductor power devices and RF components and is also used as a replacement for silicon semiconductor. RF power device, GaN power module, power device, GaN power discreates devices and other are some of coomon type of GaN devices. These devices are widely used in applications such as radio frequency, power drives and supply and inverter. Gallium devices are widely used in application such as telecommunication, automotive, military, medical, and others. Increasing demand for electric device is the factor fuelling the growth of this market.
Market Drivers:
- Increasing awareness about of the wide bandgap property of GaN material will restrain the market growth
- Rising R&D investment in GaN will also propel market
- Growing demand for electric vehicle in automotive sector will also contribute as a factor for the growth of this market
- Growth in smartphone industry is also driving the market
- Increasing adoption of GaN RF power device in military, defense, and aerospace vertical will also drive market
Market Restraints:
- High cost of the material will restrain the market
- Increasing SiC devices in high-voltage power applications will also hamper market
- Shrinking path of the semiconductor power devices will also restrict market
Segmentation: Global GaN Power Device Market
By Device Type
- Power Device
- Discrete Power Device
- Integrated Power Device
- RF Power Device
- Discrete RF Power Device
- Integrated RF Power Device
- GaN Power Modules
- GaN Power Discrete Devices
- GaN Power Non-RF Devices
- GaN Power RF Devices
- GaN Power ICs
- MMIC
- Hybrid
By Voltage Range
- <200 Volt
- 200–600 Volt
- >600 Volt
By Application
- Power Drives
- EV Drives
- Industrial Drives
- Light Detection and Ranging
- Supply and Inverter
- Switch-Mode Power Supply
- Inverter
- Wireless Charging
- EV Charging
- Radio Frequency
- Radio Frequency Front-End Module
- Repeater/Booster/Das
- Radar and Satellite
By Vertical
- Telecommunications
- Industrial
- Automotive
- Renewable
- Consumer and Enterprise
- Military, Defense and Aerospace
- Medical
By Technology
- 4H-SiC MOSFET
- HEMT
- Others
By Wafer Material
- GaN SiC
- GaN Si
By Wafer Size
- Less than 150mm
- 150mm-500mm
- More than 500 mm
By Geography
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- Italy
- U.K.
- France
- Spain
- Netherlands
- Belgium
- Switzerland
- Turkey
- Russia
- Rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Japan
- China
- India
- South Korea
- Australia
- Singapore
- Malaysia
- Thailand
- Indonesia
- Philippines
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East and Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- South Africa
- Egypt
- Israel
- Rest of Middle East and Africa
Key Developments in the Market:
- In June 2019, Oxford Instruments Plasma Technology announced the launch of their plasma atomic layer deposition (ALD) high-volume manufacturing solution Atomfab for their GaN power device. This new launch will help to reduce the cost per wafer and will enable numerous technical innovations which also include patent-pending fast remote plasma source. This will also provide many benefits to GaN device by reducing CoO, also improve the yield and film quality.
- In April 2018, Integra Technologies announced the launch of their IIGNP0912L1KW is a 50Î© GaN/SiC, RF power module and IGT5259L50 is a 50Î GaN/SiC transistor which is specially designed for pulsed radar applications. IIGNP0912L1KW has the bandwidth of 0.960 – 1.215 GHz and has 1000W peak pulse power and IGN1214L500B is specially designed for long-pulse L-band radar applications.
Competitive Analysis
Global GaN power device market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of GaN power device market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.
Major Market Competitors/Players
Few of the major competitors currently working in the global GaN power device market are Cree, Inc., Infineon Technologies AG, Qorvo, Inc., MACOM, Microsemi, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Efficient Power Conversion Corporation., GaN Systems, Navitas Semiconductor., TOSHIBA ELECTRONIC DEVICES & STORAGE CORPORATION, Exagan, VisIC Technologies, Integra Technologies, Inc., Transphorm Inc., GaNpower, Analog Devices, Inc., Panasonic Corporation, Texas Instruments Incorporated., Ampleon, Northrop Grumman Corporation, Dialog Semiconductor and others
Key players in the market, major collaborations, merger and acquisitions along with trending innovation and business policies are reviewed in the all inclusive GaN Power Device report. This report aims to examine the market with respect to general market conditions, market improvement, market scenarios, development, cost and profit of the specified market regions, position and comparative pricing between major players. It is a professional and a detailed report focusing on primary and secondary drivers, market share, market size, sales volume, leading segments and geographical analysis. Global GaN Power Device market report contains comprehensive and thorough insights which are based on business intelligence.
Major Highlights of GaN Power Device market in Covid-19 pandemic covered in report:
The report provides impact of COVID-19 on GaN Power Device market along with its impact on overall industry and economy of world. Further, it adds changes in consumer buying behavior as it impacts majorly on market growth and sales. Distributors and traders on marketing strategy analysis focusing on region wise needs in covid-19 pandemic is also added in the GaN Power Device market report. The last segment of COVID-19 impact chapter include recovery and major changes opted by major players involved in GaN Power Device market.
Reasons to Purchase this Report:
- Market segmentation analysis including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and policy aspects
- Regional and country level analysis integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the market.
- Market value USD Million and volume Units Million data for each segment and sub-segment
- Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players, along with the new projects and strategies adopted by players in the past five years
- Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and strategies employed by the major market players
Table of Content:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: INTRODUCTION
PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE
PART 06: MARKET SIZING
PART 07: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT
PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL
PART 10: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 11: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER
PART 12: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
PART 13: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 14: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
PART 15: MARKET TRENDS
PART 16: COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
PART 17: COMPANY PROFILES
PART 18: APPENDIX
