GaN and SiC Power Semiconductor Market 2020-2027 | Alpha and Omega Semiconductor, Fuji Electric Co, Ltd, Infineon Technologies AG, Littelfuse, Microsemi

Global GaN and SiC power semiconductor market is set to witness healthy CAGR of 30.12% in the forecast period of 2019- 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. Increasing application of IGBT modules and ability of the SiC to provide higher efficiency and lower losses is the factor for the growth of this market.

GaN or gallium nitride is materials which are mainly used for the development of different semiconductor power devices, light emitting diodes and RF components. SiC or silicon carbide is a semiconductor which is made from silicon and carbide. These compound semiconductors have more electric field strength, band gap as compared to the silicon. These GaN and SiC power semiconductor are wide used in applications such as industrial motor devices, traction, PV inverters, power supplies and others. They are energy saving and consume less power due to which they are used in different applications.

Market Drivers:

Better capabilities of the GaN and SiC as compared to the silicon will drive the market growth

Growth in the semiconductor industry will also accelerate the growth of this market

Increasing popularity of electric vehicles is also enhancing the market growth

Rising usage of power devices in renewable energy applications will also drive the growth of this market

Market Restraints:

High manufacturing cost will restrain the market growth

Usage of conventional silicon materials for manufacturing will also hamper the market growth

Segmentation: Global GaN and SiC Power Semiconductor Market

By Product

Sic Power Module

GaN Power Module

Discrete SiC

Dicrete GaN

By Application

Power Supplies

Industrial Motor Drives

H/EV

PV Inverters

Traction

Others

By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Italy U.K. France Spain Netherlands Belgium Switzerland Turkey Russia Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China India South Korea Australia Singapore Malaysia Thailand Indonesia Philippines Rest of Asia-Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East and Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Egypt Israel Rest of Middle East and Africa



Key Developments in the Market:

In March 2019, Alpha & Omega Semiconductor announced the launch of their new Gallium Nitride device the AONV070V65G1 at their αGAN Technology platform. This new device is available at 650 V and 45 A along with 70mOhm Rds. This new launch will complete the product line of Power MOSFET

In March 2019, ON Semiconductor announced the launch of their new silicon-carbide (SiC) MOSFET devices- NTHL080N120SC1 and the AEC-Q101 automotive-grade NVHL080N120SC1. These new devices are specially designed for application for on-board chargers for electric vehicles, automotive DC/DC and others. These devices also have patented termination structure which will provide high ruggedness and reliability

Competitive Analysis

Global GaN and SiC power semiconductor market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of GaN and SiC power semiconductor market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Major Market Competitors/Players

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global GaN and SiC power semiconductor market are Alpha and Omega Semiconductor, Fuji Electric Co., Ltd, Infineon Technologies AG, Littelfuse, Inc., Microsemi, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Renesas Electronics Corporation, ROHM SEMICONDUCTOR, SANKEN ELECTRIC CO.,LTD., STMicroelectronics, Epiluvac, IQE PLC, Transphorm Inc., SweGaN, Saint-Gobain, GeneSiC Semiconductor Inc.., Sublime Technologies, Global Power Technologies Group, DACO SEMICONDUCTOR CO.,LTD., AGC Inc., DuPont and Dow., WeEn Semiconductors and others.

Key players in the market, major collaborations, merger and acquisitions along with trending innovation and business policies are reviewed in the all inclusive GaN and SiC Power Semiconductor report. This report aims to examine the market with respect to general market conditions, market improvement, market scenarios, development, cost and profit of the specified market regions, position and comparative pricing between major players. It is a professional and a detailed report focusing on primary and secondary drivers, market share, market size, sales volume, leading segments and geographical analysis. Global GaN and SiC Power Semiconductor market report contains comprehensive and thorough insights which are based on business intelligence.

Major Highlights of GaN and SiC Power Semiconductor market in Covid-19 pandemic covered in report:

The report provides impact of COVID-19 on GaN and SiC Power Semiconductor market along with its impact on overall industry and economy of world. Further, it adds changes in consumer buying behavior as it impacts majorly on market growth and sales. Distributors and traders on marketing strategy analysis focusing on region wise needs in covid-19 pandemic is also added in the GaN and SiC Power Semiconductor market report. The last segment of COVID-19 impact chapter include recovery and major changes opted by major players involved in GaN and SiC Power Semiconductor market.

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

Market segmentation analysis including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and policy aspects

Regional and country level analysis integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the market.

Market value USD Million and volume Units Million data for each segment and sub-segment

Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players, along with the new projects and strategies adopted by players in the past five years

Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and strategies employed by the major market players

Table of Content:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

PART 04: INTRODUCTION

PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE

PART 06: MARKET SIZING

PART 07: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

PART 10: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 11: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER

PART 12: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

PART 13: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 14: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

PART 15: MARKET TRENDS

PART 16: COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

PART 17: COMPANY PROFILES

PART 18: APPENDIX

