Gaming Market 2021 Size, Status and Business Outlook – Tencent Holdings Ltd., SEA CORP, Garena Sea Group, Sherman 3D

The Gaming Market report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

“Southeast Asia Gaming market is expected to register a CAGR of 8.5% over the forecast period of 2020 to 2025.”

Top Leading Companies of Gaming Market are Tencent Holdings Ltd., SEA CORP, Garena Sea Group, Sherman 3D, Asiasoft, Sony and others.

Key Market Trends:

Mobile Segment to Hold Significant Market Share

– By 2021, the number of mobile online gamers in Southeast Asia will rise to 250 million. Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam, Singapore, and the Philippines are the six most significant countries for mobile gaming in Southeast Asia.

– The availability of a free-to-play option is one of the significant growth drivers for the growth of Mobile Gaming as compared to personal computers. The advent of cloud-based mobile gaming will drive this growth even further.

– Though E-Sports is a relatively new concept in Southeast Asia as compared to traditional games, it is growing at an exponential rate owing to the growth of the gaming market in the region. For instance, battle royale Free Fire was the most downloaded mobile game of 2019, beating out heavyweight PlayerUnknown Battlegrounds Mobile. The game also passed the US$1 billion mark in lifetime revenue last year.

Investigator Observers Strong Growth in Specific Regions:

– Europe Market (Germany, UK, France, Russia, Italy)

– Center East and Africa Market (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, South Africa)

– South America Market (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

– North America Market (United States, Canada, Mexico)

– Asia Pacific Market (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia).

