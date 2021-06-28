Gaming Market 2021-2026: Size, Share, Outlook, Growth, Key Players, and Forecast – IMARC Group

As per the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Gaming Market Report: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global gaming market share reached a value of US$ 167.9 Billion in 2020. Gaming is the act of playing video games on different devices, such as smartphones, computers, consoles and arcade machines. It offers relaxation, encourages teamwork, keeps the mind active and increases problem-solving skills. It also helps in improving hand-eye coordination, physical and mental health and the ability to multitask. Nowadays, a significant number of adults prefer to play video games to unwind. This can be attributed to the advantages associated with gaming, the increasing penetration of the internet and the boosting sales of smartphones. Moreover, technological advancements in both software and hardware, such as augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR), are further assisting in attracting consumers.

Request for a free sample copy of this report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/gaming-market/requestsample

Global Gaming Market Trends:

One of the significant factors impelling the market growth includes the growing traction of online games, such as League of Legends, PUBG, Fortnite, World of Warcraft and Minecraft. Apart from this, the increasing popularity of open world games, such as Grand Theft Auto, Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, Batman: Arkham Knight, wherein gamers are provided with the possibility of exploring and seeking quests, is also contributing to the market growth. Furthermore, there is a rise in the number of gamers who stream live sessions on account of the increasing streaming services and the integration of live and on-demand video content on social media platforms like YouTube. Some of the other factors that are catalyzing the market growth include the increasing number of gaming enthusiasts, the growing popularity of e-sports tournaments, reducing prices of gaming peripherals and escalating sales of wearable gaming devices. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global gaming market to grow at a CAGR of 9.50% during 2021-2026.

Buy full report with table of contents: https://www.imarcgroup.com/gaming-market

Key Market Segmentation:

Based on the device type, the market has been segmented into consoles, mobiles and tablets, and computers. Mobiles and tablets represent the most widely utilized gaming devices.

On the basis of the platform, the market has been bifurcated into online and offline segments. At present, the offline segment accounts for the majority of the total market share.

The market has been analyzed on the basis of the revenue type into game purchase, advertising and others. Game purchase currently exhibits a clear dominance in the market.

Based on the type, the market has been classified into adventure/role-playing games, puzzles, social games, strategy, simulation and others. Presently, adventure/role-playing represents the most popular type.

On the basis of the age group, adult games hold the largest market share, followed by children.

Region-wise, Asia Pacific enjoys the leading position in the market. Other major regions include North America, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa.

The competitive landscape of the market has been examined, with some of the key players being Sony Corporation, Nintendo Co. Ltd., Microsoft Corporation, Apple Inc., The Walt Disney Company, Ubisoft Inc., Zynga Inc., Facebook Inc., Konami Gaming Inc. and Sega Games Co. Ltd.

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact US:

IMARC Group

30 N Gould St, Ste R

Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

Website: www.imarcgroup.com

Email: sales@imarcgroup.com

USA: +1-631-791-1145

Follow us on twitter: @imarcglobal

Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/imarc-group

Also Read: