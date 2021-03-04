Gaming GPU Market 2021 Analysis by Top Leading Players – Advanced Micro Devices, Inc., NVIDIA Corporation, Intel Corporation

Global Gaming GPU Market Size, Status and Forecast 2021-2026

The Gaming GPU Market report provides a unique tool for evaluating the market, highlighting opportunities, and supporting strategic and tactical decision-making. This report recognizes that in this rapidly-evolving and competitive environment, up-to-date Marketing information is essential to monitor performance and make critical decisions for growth and profitability. It provides information on trends and developments and focuses on market capacities and on the changing structure of the Gaming GPU.

The gaming GPU market is expected to grow at 14.1% CAGR during the forecast period of 2021-2026.

– GPUs revolutionized PC gaming, and with the development of the original Xbox found their requirement into gaming consoles too. The next console to use a gaming GPU was the PS3 and PS4. Then when all the two major console developers moved to a standard CPU platform, which is the x86. In the present scenario, all gaming platforms use a GPU for gaming.

– Major technology player Intel is one of the significant players in integrated shipping GPUs for the PC; only a small portion is used in gaming. More than 50% of gamers are playing on Radeon graphics, which is more than Intel and Nvidia combined. This is owing to AMD’s position in gaming consoles combined with a strong brand position in the PC gaming market.

– With the rising trend of cloud gaming, GPU’s market has seen an upward trend in recent years. For example, in October 2019, Blade, the French startup behind Shadow, announced some product news and some corporate changes. Shadow is a cloud computing service offering for gamers. For a monthly subscription fee, a player can access a gaming PC in a data center. Compared to other cloud gaming services, the company provides full Windows 10 features. The company currently offers a single configuration for USD 35 per month with eight threads on Intel Xeon 2620 processor, an Nvidia Quadro P5000 GPU, and an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1080, 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

– The COVID-19 pandemic is helping to drive more gamers to try out Nvidia’s cloud gaming service, GeForce. In the middle of May 2020, Nvidia indicated that GeForce currently has approximately two million users, up from over one million in mid-February. In February 2020, the company’s cloud gaming service moved out of a public beta to become available in the public domain.

– At the time of the COVID-19 pandemic, GPU developers and their ecosystem partners are helping research institutes with their improved computing expertise. For instance, in June 2020, AMD and its technology partner Penguin Computing Inc. announced that the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, New York University, and Rice University are named to receive high-performance computing systems such as CPUs, GPUs from the AMD HPC Fund for the COVID-19 research.

Top Leading Companies of Global Gaming GPU Market are Advanced Micro Devices, Inc., NVIDIA Corporation, Intel Corporation, ASUSTEK Computer Inc., EVGA Corporation, SAPPHIRE Technology Lim and others.

Industry News and Updates:

– In April 2020, AMD and Oxide Games announced a multi-year strategic partnership to develop graphics technologies for the emerging cloud gaming market. By combining gaming hardware and graphics expertise from AMD with Oxide’s development capabilities and innovative Nitrous game engine, the alliance plans to create a robust set of technologies and tools for cloud rendering to embrace the real-time requirements cloud-based gaming.

– In April 2020, Intel Corporation introduced the 10th Gen Intel Core S-series desktop processors, including Core i9-10900K processor, which is a significantly faster gaming processor. With speeds reaching up to 5.3 GHz with Intel Thermal Velocity Boost out of the box, 10th Gen Intel Core desktop processors deliver significant performance for a new level of experience in video gaming.

Key Market Trends

Console Gaming is Expected to Grow at a Significant Rate Over the Forecast Period



– With the increasing adoption of esports and other types of online gaming, the rise of video games through consoles is rising and will show more growth opportunities in the coming years. As a result of this trend, connectivity and entertainment providers could target console gamers by offering console-related video service offerings, like fast broadband, live sports, and monetizing the audience more optimally through OTT services. Video gaming developers could provide premium-pricing for gaming subscription services, including access to esports events and original content.

– Major game developers are also focusing on developing console-based games with high graphics quality, which contributes to the growth of the console gaming segment. For example, in July 2019, Amazon Game Studios announced the development of “The Lord of the Rings” game for consoles. Amazon has entered into a strategic alliance with Leyou Technologies and Middle-earth Enterprises to develop this video game.

– Console developers are also focusing on the new product development to raise the bar of the competition in the market. For example, Sony has planned to announce the PS5 price and release date in the second week of July 2020 and open pre-orders for their next-generation PlayStation. Microsoft is also planning to launch Xbox Series X in the last quarter of 2020. Both PS5 and Xbox Series X will face massive competition from each other in the market. These next-generation console developments are likely to drive the segment’s growth in the gaming GPU market.

North America Geographic Segment is Expected to Hold a Significant Share Throughout the Forecast Period



– In the past few years, the rise in gaming across millennials in the North American region has been dramatic and swift. In the United States, over 30% of video gamers pay for gaming subscription services, and more than 35% play online video games at least once a week.

– In the North American gaming market, major technology developers are investing in online gaming, further bolsters the region’s market growth. For example, in the Q2 of 2020, Amazon ramped up its expansion into the video gaming industry with the Crucible game’s release.

– Google is also opening its in-house gaming studio in Canada to develop games for Stadia streaming service. Apple has also launched the Arcade subscription services, and Facebook has been strengthening its footprint in VR games with a significant number of studio acquisitions in 2020.

– Gaming GPU players present in the region are also focusing on the development of GPU products, which will further drive the region’s growth. For instance, in January 2020, AMD introduced AMD Radeon RX 5600 series graphics products, which is harnessing the power of AMD RDNA architecture to provide the high-performance, high-fidelity experiences for 1080p gamers.

