Gamification Market Expansion to be Persistent During 2021 – 2027| Cisco Systems Inc. Microsoft SAP Facebook Inc.

Gamification is a technique in which designers add elements of gameplay in non-gaming to increase user engagement in a product or service. Gamification software is used by many companies to increase their employee productivity and keep them motivated. There is number of benefits provided by gamification technology. It provides a better learning experience to an employee and provides constant feedback to all participants. Moreover, companies are preventing employee attrition by adopting new gamification technologies in order to promote products or services. There are many advantages provided by gamification such as employee engagement, rewards to people, customer experience enrichment, and others. This technology is being adopted in many industries such as healthcare, automotive, retail, government, IT and telecom, and others.

Key Players In The Gamification Market: Cisco Systems, Inc., Microsoft, SAP, Facebook, Inc., BI WORLDWIDE, Verint, Risk Management Solutions, Inc., hoopla, Mambo Solutions Ltd., Centrical, LevelEleven, MPS Interactive Systems Limited, Influitive, Launchfire Interactive Inc., 2020 Gamifier, Inc., Actionable, Xoxoday, NIIT, Cognizant, Tango Card. Inc., and Khoros, LLC

Geographical Analysis And Leading Players:

This report studies Gamification Market, especially in North America, China, Europe, Southeast Asia, Japan and India, with production, revenue, consumption, import and export in these regions, from 2018 to 2026, and forecast to 2027.

Gamification Market Taxonomy:

Global Gamification Market, By Component:

Solutions

Services

Global Gamification Market, By Deployment Type:

On-premise

Cloud-based

Global Gamification Market, By Organization Size:

SMEs

Large Enterprises

Global Gamification Market, By End use Industry:

IT and Telecom

Government

BFSI

Healthcare

Retail

Education and Research

Others

