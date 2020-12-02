Gamification Market 2020 | Impact of COVID-19, Size, Growth, Demand, Opportunities & Forecast To 2025 | Trending Report

Major factors driving gamification market are increased need for customer & employee engagement, user experience enrichment, etc. The market faces limitations due to factors such as inappropriate game designs and lack of awareness regarding gamification merits. However, the market can sense opportunities due to explosion of information in digital world and increasing adoption of BYOD by companies.

Humans possess tendency to influence their own behavior due to experiences while playing games, reading novels, receiving rewards, etc. Gamification makes use of this human tendency of influencing own thinking process due to games to engage users for effective problem solving in real world.

Gamification proves its advantages in activities such as rewards to people, customer experience enrichment, employee engagement, etc. Report delivers detailed analysis about gamification market dynamics, top winning strategies and overview of market’s ecosystem in order to facilitate business planning.

By Solutions

Based on solutions type, market is classified into platform & service providers, open source developers and mobile SDK/LBS providers. The platform and service providers hold the largest share of the Gamification market. Open source platform providers are expected to fuel market growth in the future due to cost efficiency and increased acceptance from industry stakeholders.

By Services

According to services perspectives, market is segmented into enterprise apps integrable services and social connectors. As social connector, gamification assists in peer engagement activities. With increasing need of engagement activities, gamification is serving the purpose as a social connector.

By Applications

From applications viewpoint, the gamification market is segmented according to marketing, sales, product development, human resources and others. In today’s scenario, gamification is commonly used in marketing and human resources management applications due to ability of the technology to improve customer experience and employee skills enhancement.

Get sample report for more details: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/245

By Verticals

Based on verticals catered, the market is categorized into public sector & government, BFSI, consumer goods & retail, high-tech, media & publishing, energy, power & utilities, healthcare & pharmaceuticals, entertainment, travel & logistics, education and others. Gamification was commonly used in entertainment industry; however, its presence in retail, health and pharmaceuticals, BFSI, education and high-tech verticals is continuously improving due to the need of peer engagement and experience enhancement needs. Among all verticals, retail and healthcare & pharmaceuticals are expected to drive the gamification market in future.

By End users

From end-users perspective, market is broadly segmented into consumer gamification and enterprise gamification. The market is in nascent phase, with consumer gamification leading the space due to individualistic characteristics. Over the period, enterprise gamification market is expected to surpass consumer gamification, as awareness among enterprises would increase due to competitive advantage gained by their rivals by implementing gamification.

By Deployment

Deployment-wise the gamification market is categorized according to types such as on-premise, on demand and hybrid. On-premise deployments of games are becoming increasingly popular in the market. Organizations are becoming aware of gamification benefits, which would drive the growth of on-premise and hybrid deployments.

Inquiry more about this report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/245

By Geography

On geographical basis, market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Rest of the World (RoW). The gamification Market is in its early stage and currently leaded by North America. North America and European regions are expected to continue leading the market due to comparatively low awareness and underdeveloped gamification’s ecosystem in other regions

Competitive Landscape

To capitalize on the upcoming gamification technology market, numerous big pocket companies are stepping in with alliance and expansion strategies. The market is experiencing competition among players such as Alive Mobile, Badgeville, BigDoor, Bunchball, CloudCaptive, Gamifier, Gamify, Gamification Co. half Seroious and iActionable.

High Level Analysis

The report provides detailed analysis of global gamification market using Porter’s five forces model. Threat of new entrants and intersegment rivalry is estimated based on number of players in the gamification market and their capabilities. Threat of new entrants is high due to non capital intensive nature of business; which would eventually increase intersegment rivalry Degree of bargaining powers of customers is high due to increasing customized services from numerous players. Degree of bargaining power of suppliers is estimated to remain moderate to high due to availability of good number of games and IT software companies. Threat of substitutes is low as the only substitute available is time & cost consuming outbound activities.

Key Benefits

The report explains competitive advantage received due to gamification, which also elaborates about future prospects to stakeholders.

Market dynamics and competitors overview provides analysis about the industry with drivers, restraints, and segment-wise industry knowledge, which assists organizations to understand target gamification market and top winning strategies.

Value chain and Porter’s five forces analysis helps to acknowledge degree of market attractiveness and assists in decision making while short-listing industry partners.

Scientifically forecasted market data, along with above mentioned factors facilitates organizations and entrepreneurs in effective business planning.

There is an emphasis laid on trends and opportunities in various geographies so that companies can make region specific plans with due consideration of behavioral, regional, economical and demographical attributes

Gamification Market Deliverables

The global gamification market is classified based on solution providers, end users, services and geographies.

Market By Solutions

Gamification Platform and Service Providers

Open Source Providers

Mobile SDK/LBS Providers

Market By Services

Enterprise Apps Integrable Services

Social Connectors

Market By Applications

Marketing

Sales

Product Development

Human Resources

Others

Market By Verticals

Public Sector and Government

Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI)

Consumer Goods and Retail

High-Tech

Media and Publishing

Energy, Power and Utilities

Healthcare and Pharmaceuticals

Entertainment

Travel and Logistics

Education

Others

Market By End Users

Consumer Gamification

Enterprise Gamification

Market By User Deployment

On-Premise

On-Demand

Hybrid

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of “Market Research Reports” and “Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

Toll Free: 1-800-792-5285

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1-855-550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com