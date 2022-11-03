GamerLegion vs Cloud9 at CS:GO IEM Rio Major 2022 Challengers Stage

The Challengers Stage of the continuing CS:GO Majors, IEM Rio 2022, is nearing its conclusion after three days of breathtaking matchups. The primary stage of the event, which commenced on October 31, 2022, witnessed 8 Contenders and eight Challengers competing for the 8 remaining spots within the Legends Stage.

5 CS:GO groups have already certified for the Legends Stage after toppling their Challengers Stage opponents. MOUZ, Unhealthy Information Eagles, BIG, Outsiders, and FURIA patiently await the subsequent stage of the event after making it via the Challengers Stage.

Crew GamerLegion, Fnatic, OG, Crew Vitality, 9z and Cloud9 share the same observe file and can undergo the development matches as they try to assert one of many remaining 3 slots. Imperial Esports, 00NATION, IHC Esports, Evil Geniuses and Grayhound Gaming bid farewell to the Brazilian CS:GO viewers after an unsuccessful marketing campaign.

As we head into Day 4 of the IEM Rio Main 2022, two European CS:GO rosters, GamerLegion and Cloud9, will battle it out in a best-of-three sequence to keep away from elimination and progress to the event’s Legends Stage.

GamerLegion vs Cloud9 in CS:GO – Who will win their development match of IEM Rio Main 2022 Challenger Stage?

Predictions

GamerLegion kick-started their IEM Rio Main marketing campaign with two decisive wins. Nonetheless, their strengths had been examined as they progressed additional into the event, as they didn’t defeat their subsequent two opponents.

Cloud9, alternatively, had a tough begin to the event, with two extra time defeats sending them to the elimination spot. Nonetheless, being certainly one of Europe’s strongest contenders, Cloud9 managed to earn a flawless victory in each their elimination matches, taking them one step away from Legends Stage qualification.

GamerLegion has managed to win solely 2 out of the 6 maps they’ve performed within the Challengers Stage. Nonetheless, compared to GamerLegion, Cloud9 has witnessed extra stability of their efficiency, successful 4 out of the 6 maps they’ve performed to date, with their solely defeats coming about in extra time.

The upcoming Spherical 5 matchup between GamerLegion and Cloud9 will likely be a tricky one for followers to foretell. Each groups have placed on promising performances to date within the event, exposing their strengths in addition to weaknesses. Whereas GamerLegion did take pleasure in a fantastic begin to CS:GO’s IEM Rio Main, their present kind makes them the underdogs on this matchup, making Cloud9 the staff with a extra favorable probability to succeed.

Head-to-head

The present rosters of GamerLegion and Cloud9 are but to play in opposition to one another in an official CS:GO fixture. That being stated, followers of each organizations will likely be excited to see the 2 groups face off for the primary time.

Current outcomes

GamerLegion made their entry into the IEM Rio Main Challenger Stage with consecutive wins over 9z and Vitality on Day 1. Though that they had an unbelievable begin to the event, they encountered their first defeat in Spherical 3 in opposition to Unhealthy Information Eagles. After a defeat to FURIA in Spherical 4, GamerLegion at present stands with a 2-2 file and can face Cloud9 of their Spherical 5 matchup with elimination on the road.

Cloud9 kicked off their event run with two consecutive extra time defeats to Fnatic and Grayhound Gaming on Day 1. On account of their poor begin, Cloud9 was despatched to an elimination tie in Spherical 3, whereby they defeated Imperial Esports. Their caliber was examined but once more once they had been pitted in opposition to Evil Geniuses in Spherical 4. After successful each of their elimination matches, Cloud9 is one step away from advancing to the Legends Stage, with GamerLegion being their sole hurdle.

Potential lineups

GamerLegion

Ivan “ iM ” Mihai

” Mihai Isak “ isak ” Fahlén

” Fahlén Frederik “ acoR ” Gyldstrand

” Gyldstrand Kamil “ siuhy ” Szkaradek (IGL)

” Szkaradek (IGL) Nicolas “ Keoz ” Dgus

” Dgus Ashley “ashhh” Battye (Coach)

Cloud9

Vladislav “ nafany ” Gorshkov (IGL)

” Gorshkov (IGL) Dmitriy “ sh1ro ” Sokolov

” Sokolov Timofey “ interz ” Yakushin

” Yakushin Sergey “ Ax1Le ” Rykhtorov

” Rykhtorov Abai “ HObbit ” Hasenov

” Hasenov Konstantin “groove” Pikiner (Coach)

When and the place to look at

Followers can benefit from the 2022 Rio Main stay on ESL CS:GO’s official Twitch channel. GamerLegion will play in opposition to Cloud9 on November 3, 2022, at 10:30 am PDT / 6:30 pm CET / 11:00 pm IST on Day 4 of the IEM Rio Main 2022 Challengers Stage.

