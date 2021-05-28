Game-Based Learning Market Industry Verticals (Aerospace & Defense, Oil & Gas, Manufacturing, Healthcare, Education and Public Sector) Global and India Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2027

Game-based learning is a teaching approach in which learner explores one or more aspects of the game during the learning phase. The pleasure associated with progress or advancement in the game is used to teach specific aspect of the learning. Game-based learning can be engaging and motivating through various dimensions of the designed game, which enhances the learning capabilities and process. Game-based learning helps improve memory, strategic thinking, and problem-solving, which improves hand-eye co-ordination and skills. Simulation and virtual gaming are emerging technologies in the game-based learning market.Technological advancements in the learning delivery system and benefits such as superior content management & unlimited access to the contextual material for learner fuel the market growth. The emergence of wearable technology in past decade propels the market into growing phase, which helps in procuring better results.

Download a Sample copy of Report:- https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/3880

Simulators and virtual environments provide real-time experiences to the employees with improved safety which results in high employee engagement in various programs. The cost of implementation of game-based learning modules can be high and vary among various products. Further, the implementation of the game-based learning on a large scale can cost additional infrastructure costs to the end users. This can negatively impact the adoption of game-based learning products among consumers.Adoption of mobile devices and cloud technology in the game-based learning has urged various vendors to invest in the technology. The telco simulator was launched by Real Impact Analytics in November 2015, which allows users to simulate complex behavior.The market is segmented on the basis of product, market verticals, and geography. Product segmentation is bifurcated into generic and packed product. The market vertical consists of aerospace & defense, oil & gas, manufacturing, healthcare, education, public sector, and others. By geography, the market is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

For Purchase Inquiry:- https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/3880

Comprehensive analysis and profiles of the major market players such Breakaway Games, Growth engineering, G-Cube, PlayGen, Indusgeek Solutions Pvt. Ltd., StratBeans Consulting Pvt. Ltd., Gamelearn, mLevel, and Wrainb are also provided in this report.

Key Benefits

This report is an extensive analysis of current and potential market trends in the dynamic global market of game-based learning.

This study evaluates the competitive landscape and value chain is taken into account to help understand the competitive environment across the geographies. The report contains in depth quantitative analysis of current and future market estimations through 20162023, which helps in recognizing the appealing market opportunities.

Extensive analysis of the market is conducted by monitoring the top competitors within the market framework.

Extensive analysis of the market helps understand the current practices for the better investment decisions.

Key market players within the market are profiled in this report and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly, which elucidates the competitive outlook of global game-based learning market.

Get More Information on this Report Customization :- https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/3880