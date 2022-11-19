Gambling streams, Adept break-up drama, controversies, and more

Twitch streamer Felix “xQc” was probably the most well-liked content material creators on Twitch in 2022. His channel’s viewership skyrocketed, and he briefly held the title of high streamer on the platform.

Nonetheless, 2022 was additionally a yr stuffed with controversies for the previous Overwatch professional. These ranged from him accepting a sponsorship deal from Stake to calling out different content material creators, similar to these based mostly in Austin, Texas, for his or her “extraordinarily hostile and aggressive” habits.

This text will go over Felix’s yr in evaluate and the way numerous controversies performed out.

A deep dive into xQc’s 2022

1) xQc reveals accepting playing sponsorship and leaves the streaming group in shock

On Might 17, 2022, Felix received on a voice name with fellow Twitch streamers Tyler “Trainwreckstv” and Dimitri “Greekgodx”.

Following some audio tweaks, the French-Canadian introduced that he could be going “full book-book,” implying that he would begin internet hosting fully-fledged playing streams. He acknowledged:

“Hey? Are you able to guys hear me? Is that this the correct mic, or not? I would simply go full book-book. Are you able to imagine it? I imply, I am dwelling now.”

The 30-second clip was shared to the r/LivestreamFail subreddit and ended up turning into one of many high posts of all time.

The streaming group was not pleased with the 26-year-old’s revelation, with one Redditor speculating on the streamer’s determination to return to his hometown in Canada:

Since then, xQc has repeatedly hosted gambling-related broadcasts. On the time of writing, he spent 232 hours streaming beneath the Slots and Playing class out of a complete of two,897 hours streamed.

2) Adept breakup controversy

In one of many largest debacles of the yr, xQc discovered himself in an uncommon state of affairs after going by means of a breakup in entrance of hundreds of viewers on stream.

It began throughout a broadcast on September 16, when he first opened up about his private life. He claimed he was pressured to decide on between his household and his girlfriend, Sammy “Adept”.

xQc acknowledged that there was some type of a brawl, and issues weren’t figuring out with Adept. This is what he stated:

“It wasn’t figuring out with Sammy, as a result of it was like, it was like a brawl, after which, it was identical to a catastrophe. It was identical to, a chaos, and my household was type of, you realize? Like, I do not need to throw them beneath the bus, my household wasn’t very good, both, in sure elements. Individuals weren’t very understanding.”

The subsequent day, on September 17, xQc and Adept clashed with each other on a voice name, whereby the latter ended up crying:

Timestamp: 06:52:39

One other drama flared up two months later, on November 1, when Adept made an surprising look on xQc’s livestream. She seemingly kissed the Twitch star on the neck, which visibly stunned him.

The net group started to take a position whether or not the personalities had gotten again collectively.

Felix denied the claims and confirmed that they had been not collectively. He expressed his need to maneuver on from the controversy, saying:

“That is it. I am not going to leak the rest. I really feel like that is truthful sufficient to love, to say, for the stream. So I can transfer on and simply f***ing, simply lay it out loud.”

3) xQc calls out Austin, Texas-based streamers and claims they’re “extraordinarily hostile”

On June 29, 2022, xQc shared his ideas on the Austin, Texas-based streamers. He dissed the group by suggesting that they’re “extraordinarily hostile” and that they’re “overly aggressive for no purpose”:

“However the actuality is, that is not the case. I am simply going to say. This can be very hostile, it is overly aggressive for no purpose, it is mega ego, and it is mega drama and the quantity of s**t that goes behind the scenes and the quantity of f***ing; the quantity of s**t that I do know, that numerous them know, okay?”

The Twitch clip concluded with the French-Canadian speaking a bit about what went on behind the scenes:

“The quantity of behind-the-scenes s**t, it is so stacked. Dude, if you happen to had been to speak about s**t, it could be like, endless dialog. It is f***ing insane the quantity of drama behind-the-scenes, okay? I will say it.”

xQc’s assertion went viral but once more on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit. One True King co-founder Matthew “Mizkif” reacted, saying he had by no means heard of such an argument in Austin, Texas:

“So, both I have been streaming my complete life and I have been a part of narcissistic crews, which I most likely have. Each buddy group has drama and I will be actual with you chat, I by no means hear of drama in Austin, Texas that is actually that extreme.”

4) Different controversies

Except for the aforementioned controversies, xQc has had fairly just a few beefs with political commentator Hasan “HasanAbi”.

A significant controversy between the 2 began on June 15, 2022, when Felix created the notorious streamer tier checklist. Whereas he ranked himself because the “Face of Twitch,” he positioned HasanAbi within the “B” class.

The judgment didn’t sit properly with the Turkish-American content material creator, as he took to the Discord server and alleged that Felix has “by no means been an excellent individual” in the direction of him:

“I am sorry, he is (xQc) simply by no means been an excellent individual to me and idc (I do not care). Additionally, Asmon(gold) farmed the Johnny Depp trial more durable. Get f***ked.”

The feud was lastly put to relaxation a month later, on July 4, when each content material creators hugged and shook palms in individual.



