Gambling at the center of a racial and sexual controversy

The game Genshin Impact has been talked about a lot since it was released. It must be said that the game was a huge hit when it was released. However, controversies quickly arose that accompanied the development of the game. Some of them are exploding on Twitter right now, bringing the hashtag #boycottgenshin to the top trend in the world (as well as the top trend in France) on the same occasion.

As I said, the Genshin Impact game had an impressive introduction. In addition, the game continues to be talked about with its various updates and the controversy it sometimes creates. For example, recently we told you about the breast reduction of one of the characters, a topic that has moved the web. Today the game stands under the wrath of many internet users who, among other things and in their terms, attacked the “lack of variety in the game” and a phrase that “would highlight the merits of pedophilia”.

Regarding pedophilia, one line of dialogue from a character (Ulfr) actually says that he loves Flora in the game. Flora is a kid in Genshin Impact. This is a mistake by the developers who were unable to delete this line as Flora was an adult in the beta version of the game. However, the subject has set the web ablaze as you will see.

We recommend that you first discover the reactions of some internet users who support the hashtag #boycottgenshin:

#boycottgenshin a long story, mihoyo

#BOYCOTTGENSHIN

I really love the game and I’m hyper-fixated on it. It’s borderline an antidepressant for me. However, we cannot deny that Mihoyo totally screwed it up and that they need to apologize and correct many things.

April 6, 2021

#boycottgenshin I agree this game is a shame!

April 6, 2021

Do not use this tag to promote your fancams / edits. These tweets drown out the important information Mihoyo is supposed to see #boycottgenshin

April 6, 2021

Do not use this hashtag to promote your fancams / edits. These tweets contain the important information Mihoyo should see #boycottgenshin

#boycottgenshin oh yeah, won’t we mention the weird NPCs ??? albert, who was chasing barbara? that one grown-up guy who is in love with Flora (ONE CHILD) ????

April 6, 2021

And now we’re giving visibility to people who are against the hashtag #boycottgenshin:

So here I wake up this morning and the first hashtag is #boycottgenshin? Because there isn’t enough black in the game and an NPC says they like another NPC?

Life will be too difficult in 2021, what a sadness. pic.twitter.com/9p8FI4JuhT

April 6, 2021

Clear my mouth when #boycottgenshin appears:

Is it about racism just because there is no black person? MMDR AWARD? There are a lot of licenses to tackle in this case, so eh you crazy guys pic.twitter.com/eQho7xFkig

April 6, 2021

I read through the #boycottgenshin tweets a bit and again came to the conclusion that Twitter is full of tearful, victim-seeking shit heads who don’t know what else to do with their time.

Most of these allegations are so damn stupid that I don’t … pic.twitter.com/eHLgPqKrdW

April 6, 2021

#boycottgenshin Me when I saw the hashtag pic.twitter.com/qCn5sWB8pH

April 6, 2021

Oh maybe there aren’t any blacks in this genshin because it happens in Asia #boycottgenshin pic.twitter.com/q7tgKvbJrR

April 6, 2021

And you, what is your opinion on this subject? Do not hesitate to let us know in the comments section as well as in our survey: