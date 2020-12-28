Gallstones – Food To Eat, Avoid and Medication For Gallbladder Stones

An Overview –

Gallstones are hard deposits of digestive fluid that can form in your gall bladder.

Your gall bladder is a small, pear-shaped organ that lies just beneath your liver. It produces a digestive fluid called bile that is released into your small intestine. gallstones can form in a variety of sizes – some can be really tiny.

Others can be big and cause serious problems. It is also possible that a person develops one gallstone first, and multiple such gallstones over time.

People who experience symptoms from their gallstones usually think that gall bladder removal surgery is the only option.

There are specific food items you can consume.

1. Egg: eat only the whites.

2. Dried or dried fruits: Avoid them.

3. Legumes: Avoid them.

4. Skim milk.

5 Meat: Fish, skinless chicken, fat-free veal.

6. Fruits: cooked apples, cooked pears. Peach, damask, apple, banana puree.

7. Avoid grapes, cherries, strawberries.

8. Cheese: spreadable. Avoid spicy or very ripe cheese.

9. Cereals: white rice, semolina pasta, not egg.

10. Oil: to season purees or cooked vegetables. Do not use it as a cooking medium. No butter, no margarine.

11. Vegetables: Cooked, pumpkin, carrot, spinach, zucchini without skin, or seeds, tomato without skin, or seeds, potatoes in little quantity to avoid gases.

12. Drinks: Do not drink coffee, just chamomile tea, among others. Do not drink sodas, only mineral water. Avoid natural fruit juices such as orange, grapefruit.

Medication For Gallstones:

There are two things needed to dissolve gallstones without surgery. First is maintaining a healthy lifestyle with the right meal timings and easy to digest foods. Second is the right medication to balance pH, improve liver health, and reduce stress on the organs. GC®, Seosis®, Xembran® & Acidim® are herbs for gallstones that can help do this without any side effects.

