Gallium Nitride Market Business Scenario, Size, Share, Growth, Insights, Industry Analysis, Trends and Forecasts Report 2027 The global gallium nitride market is projected to be worth USD 320.4 Million by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research.

It highlights the key players in the businesses that account for a considerable market share. The report maps major geographical regions and their placement in the global economy. It predicts the growth of Gallium Nitride in the upcoming years. The research segments the market based on product type, applications and end-use. It profiles the key players of the business and discusses investments, business ventures, mergers, acquisitions, collaborations along with the technological developments in the industry. The report gives a competitive analysis by evaluating the market position of the companies. It also examines the upcoming and niche areas in the business. The researcher aims to provide insights into the trends observed in the industry and the sectors that exhibit the most growth prospects.

Key Highlights From The Report

In September 2019, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation declared the development of GaN-HEMT in a multi-cell structure in partnership with the National Institute of Advanced Industrial Science and Technology (AIST) and Research Center for Ubiquitous MEMS and Micro Engineering. The transistor is attached directly to a high thermal conductivity single-crystal heat-dissipating diamond substrate.

Gallium nitride finds application in smaller electronics, high-performance EVs and is the primary material for modern-day LED lighting solutions.

Gallium nitride is of immense significance in photovoltaic cells by enabling them to realize much higher power density than the silicon-based photovoltaic cell.

North America, led by the US, held a significant market share in 2019 attributed to the swift advancements in the automotive and aerospace sectors and surging demand for semiconductor devices in several applications, including military and medical.

Key participants include DOWA Electronics Materials Co. Ltd., Cree Inc., American Elements, Furukawa Co. Ltd., Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, Kyma Technologies Inc., Soitec, IQE PLC, Infineon Technologies, and Nitride Semiconductors Co. Ltd., among others.

Substrate Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

GaN-on-SiC

GaN-on-Si

GaN-on-Sapphire

Others

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Online

Offline

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Radio Frequency Devices

Wireless Infrastructure

Satellite Communication

Military & Defense

Others

Power Electronics

Power Supply

Electric Vehicle

LiDAR

Servers & Data Centers

Wireless Power

Solar Photovoltaic Technology

Envelope Tracking

Others

Optoelectronics

LED

LASER

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

MEA

The Gallium Nitride report highlights set of information related to pricing and the category of customers who are more than willing to pay for certain products and services. The information on opportunities as well as product features, determine which offerings or benefits command sale and identify the communications channels used by the market leaders to create premium positioning strategies as well as attract broadest share.

Read more@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/gallium-nitride-market

