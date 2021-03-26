Gallium Nitride Market Analysis Report, Size, Share, Growth, Applications, Technology, Types, Products and Forecasts Report 2027

Market Size – USD 69.3 Million in 2019, Market Growth – CAGR of 20.8%, Market Trends –Growing adoption of electric vehicles

Growing demand for gallium nitride devices in consumer electronics is one of the significant factors influencing the market growth.

The global gallium nitride market is projected to be worth USD 320.4 Million by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The gallium nitride market is observing high demand attributed to the growing demand for gallium nitride devices in consumer electronics. Gallium nitride is garnering significant traction in the market and is replacing silicon for use in fast chargers for laptops and smart devices.

Key participants include DOWA Electronics Materials Co. Ltd., Cree Inc., American Elements, Furukawa Co. Ltd., Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, Kyma Technologies Inc., Soitec, IQE PLC, Infineon Technologies, and Nitride Semiconductors Co. Ltd., among others.

Emergen Research has segmented the global gallium nitride market on the basis of substrate type, distribution channel, application, and region:

Substrate Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) GaN-on-SiC GaN-on-Si GaN-on-Sapphire Others



Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Online Offline



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Radio Frequency Devices Wireless Infrastructure Satellite Communication Military & Defense Others Power Electronics Power Supply Electric Vehicle LiDAR Servers & Data Centers Wireless Power Solar Photovoltaic Technology Envelope Tracking Others Optoelectronics LED LASER Others



Regional Bifurcation of the Gallium Nitride Market Includes:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Key Highlights From The Report

In September 2019, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation declared the development of GaN-HEMT in a multi-cell structure in partnership with the National Institute of Advanced Industrial Science and Technology (AIST) and Research Center for Ubiquitous MEMS and Micro Engineering. The transistor is attached directly to a high thermal conductivity single-crystal heat-dissipating diamond substrate.

Gallium nitride finds application in smaller electronics, high-performance EVs and is the primary material for modern-day LED lighting solutions.

Gallium nitride is of immense significance in photovoltaic cells by enabling them to realize much higher power density than the silicon-based photovoltaic cell.

