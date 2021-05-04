Gallium Nitride (GaN) Semiconductor Devices Market to Witness Huge Growth by 2027

Gallium nitride (GaN) semiconductor have dynamic chemical and electrical properties such as saturation velocity and high voltage breakdown. Thus, they are suitable for use in various switching devices. Gallium nitride is anticipated to be the substitute to silicon, owing to its low power consumption capabilities and higher efficiency. Thus, gallium nitride semiconductor devices find their applications in communication devices, smart grid systems, inverters, electric vehicles and others in industries such as power, consumer electronics, automotive, and military. Innovations in the semiconductor industry will pave way for better gallium nitride semiconductor devices. The global gallium nitride semiconductor devices market is experiencing a significant growth, and will grow considerably in next few years.

Companies covered

Microsemi Corporation, Samsung, Mitsubishi Electric, GaN systems, Infineon, Analog Devices, Texas Instruments, Sumitomo Electric, Dialog Semiconductor, Navitas Semiconductors, and others.

COVID-19 scenario Analysis:

Global gallium nitride semiconductor devices market has been significantly impacted by the COVID-19 outbreak. New projects throughout the world have stalled, which, in turn, have led to decline in demand for analog semiconductors.

Global factories have struggled to integrate new gallium nitride semiconductor devices as workers have stayed in their homes, which disrupted the global supply chains.

The impact of COVID-19 on this market is temporary as just the production and supply chain is stalled. Once the situation improves, production, supply chains, and demand for gallium nitride semiconductor devices are gradually going to increase.

This COVID-19 lockdown would help companies think about more advanced gallium nitride semiconductor devices to enhance efficiency.

Top impacting factors: Market Scenario Analysis, Trends, Drivers, and Impact Analysis

The major driving factors for the growth in the GaN semiconductor devices market are the wide bandgap property of the GaN leading to its adoption in innovative applications and their increased usage in automotive and consumer electronics. In addition, its increased usage in the RF power applications has created positive impact on the market growth. However, its usage in applications such as CATV and others having frequency below 3.5GHz is not cost effective which may hinder their market growth. However, the increasing demand and usage of these devices in aerospace, medical, military and others is expected to drive the market further.

New product launches to flourish the Gallium nitride semiconductor devices market

Qorvo launched the new QPD1009 GaN transistors in the year 2016. These were the 50 Volt transistors designed to enhance power and performance in commercial, defense, radar and communications applications. They operate from 10W up to 125W power levels and are low cost and available in 3×3 plastic QFN packages.

This product flourished the Gallium nitride semiconductor devices market as it offered significant system and operational cost savings, higher impedance input/output, small device size and improved performance and power.

Surge in usage in healthcare and communication industry

As GaN is a substitute to silicon due to its higher efficiency and low power consumption, it demand and usage has surged in Healthcare industry as well. Gallium nitride semiconductor devices are therefore expected to witness significant demand in the healthcare sector. Gallium nitride components are used by robots in the hospitals to carry out delicate surgeries. Moreover, GaN based semiconductor components and devices are used in scanning equipment such as MRI, sonograms, and miniaturized x-ray machines, which provide precise positioning capabilities that are helpful in performing surgeries.

Key benefits of the report:

This study presents the analytical depiction of the global Gallium nitride semiconductor devices industry along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with detailed analysis of the global Gallium nitride semiconductor devices market share.

The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2021 to 2027 to highlight the global Gallium nitride semiconductor devices market growth scenario.

growth scenario. Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers & suppliers in the market.

The report provides a detailed global Gallium nitride semiconductor devices market analysis based on competitive intensity and how the competition will take shape in coming years.

Questions answered in the gallium nitride semiconductor devices Market research report:

Which are the leading market players active in the GaN semiconductor devices?

What would be the detailed impact of COVID-19 on the market?

What current trends would influence the market in the next few years?

What are the driving factors, restraints, and opportunities in the GaN semiconductor devices?

What are the projections for the future that would help in taking further strategic steps?

