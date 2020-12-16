Gain Detailed Information on Third-Party Logistics Market by Industry Experts about top players: C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc., DB Schenker, DHL International GMBH, FedEx Corporation

Third-Party Logistics is a function for manufacturers to outsource activities related to logistics and distribution. Third-Party Logistics company can provide professional services such as inventory management, cross-distribution, door-to-door delivery, and product packaging. Due to the development of the e-commerce industry, the Third-Party Logistics service market is expected to grow significantly.

As manufacturers and retailers pay more and more attention to their core business and subcontracting activities, such as their lack of expertise in logistics, the demand for such services is expected to increase in the near future. Therefore, intensified competition has diverted the attention of manufacturers to promote their respective specializations in production and distribution. The rise of globalization has helped establish a global network of manufacturing activities. In order to effectively maintain it, the demand for Third-Party Logistics services is expected to increase. In addition, due to the increased productivity of the supply chain in terms of cost and reliability with the help of the management and information technology expertise provided by Third-Party Logistics, the scope of Third-Party Logistics services is expected to increase during the forecast period.

The global third-party logistics market has the potential to grow with USD 1785.24 billion with bolstering CAGR in the forecast period from 2020-2027. The integration model of the third-party logistics information platform ushered in a great opportunity for development. Also, emerging globalization, industrialization, and the prevalence of the internet are propelling the demand for the Third-Party Logistics market.

The third-party logistics market report analyzes the impact of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) on the third-party logistics industry. Since the outbreak of the COVID-19 virus in December 2019, the disease has spread to more than 180 countries around the world, and the World Health Organization declared it a public health emergency. The global impact of the 2019 Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) has already begun to be felt and will severely affect the third-party logistics market in 2020.

COVID-19 can affect the global economy in three main ways: directly affecting production and demand, manufacturing supply chain and market disruption, and financial impact on companies and financial markets.

The latest version of the WMR database, global third-party logistics market opportunities, and current market conditions provide insights and updates on the corresponding market segments, such as the market size, share, growth, Manufacturers (C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc., DB Schenker, DHL International GMBH, FedEx Corporation, KUEHNE+NAGEL Inc., Maersk, Nippon Express, Panalpina World Transport Ltd., Union Pacific Railroad, United Parcel Service), Regions (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa), Services Types (Dedicated Contract Carriage (DCC)/Freight forwarding, Domestic Transportation Management (DTM), International Transportation Management (ITM), Warehousing & Distribution (W&D), Value Added Logistics Services (VALs)), End-Use (Manufacturing, Retail, Healthcare, Automotive, Others) and Transportation Applications (Roadways, Railways, Waterways) of third-party logistics. The report provides a detailed assessment of key market dynamics and comprehensive information on the structure of the third-party logistics industry. This market research contains exclusive insights into how the global third-party logistics market will grow during the forecast period.

In addition, the statistical research of the “Third Party Logistics Report” focuses on product specifications, costs, capacity, marketing channels, and market participants. We have systematically studied upstream raw materials, downstream demand analysis, and end-user industry lists with suppliers in this market. The research report also introduced product flow and distribution channels.

Segments Detailed Overlook:

Services overview: During the forecast period from 2020 to 2027, the domestic transportation management department has occupied the highest market value of the global third-party logistics market. This is mainly because it reduces costs and promotes the coexistence of traditional logistics models.

Transportation overview: The road segmentation market dominates the demand of the global third-party logistics market. The development of infrastructure and the increase in highway construction and the strengthening of modern logistics methods are driving the market demand for third-party logistics.

The road segmentation market dominates the demand of the global third-party logistics market. The development of infrastructure and the increase in highway construction and the strengthening of modern logistics methods are driving the market demand for third-party logistics. End-Use overview: The retail industry occupies the largest share of the global third-party logistics market and will continue to expand its market demand during the forecast period from 2020 to 2027. Mainly due to customer needs and changes in customer needs; retailers are adopting new logistics methods to provide better services.

Region Overview: The Asia-Pacific region is expected to occupy the largest share of the global paint market. This is mainly due to emerging industrialization, globalization and investment in the construction of roads and other transportation industries, which have stimulated market demand for the global third-party logistics market.

