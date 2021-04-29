Gable Boxes Market Worth to Reach USD 12,159.3 Million by 2026

As per the market research report published by Facts and Factors, the global Gable Boxes market was valued at approximately USD 7,834.9 Million in 2019 and is expected to generate revenue of around USD 12,159.3 Million by end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of around 6.4% between 2020 and 2026.

A gable box is a type of container used for food favors. “A Dunkin Donuts Box” is another name for it. Gable boxes are made of cardboard and have a square bottom with a triangular-shaped top that acts as a handle. The strong demand for gable boxes has been seen at the highest level in the cosmetic industry. The boxes are printed with a crystal clear effect impression, allowing the product to sit back in an ideal and perfect position.

Growing Popularity of Cosmetic Industry

The product’s appeal is determined by its packaging. It is one of the features that draws the customer’s attention. The more creative your custom packaging boxes are, the more they can attract attention to your products. Gable boxes are the best example of creativity when it comes to innovation. They’re everywhere, and they’re used to package a variety of items.

The strong demand for gable boxes has been seen at the highest level in the cosmetic industry in recent years. The boxes are printed with a crystal clear effect impression, allowing the product to sit back in an ideal and perfect position. Furthermore, manufacturers make excellent use of personalized gable boxes in the medical, bakery, and even food and cosmetics industries, as well as in the retail industry. They are made almost entirely of cardboard or rigid and corrugated paper.

Asia Pacific is projected to Dominate Global Gable Boxes Market Growth

In 2019, the Asia-Pacific region has the world’s largest and fastest-growing gable box market. The growth of the Asia Pacific gable boxes market is mainly attributed to increasing demand from Food & Beverages end-use industry paired with increasing demand for the cosmetic industry leads to an increase in demand for the gable box. Due to the high consumption of confectionery products in Europe, the gable box market is expected to grow with noticeable CAGR in years to come. The growth of North America gable boxes is mainly driven by increasing demand from the confectionery and personal care end-use industry. The U.S. is expected to hold the largest revenue share in North America region in 2019.

Top Market Players

Major players in the Gable Boxes market are Smurfit Kappa Group PLC, Shenzhen Mengsheng Paper Package Products Co., Ltd., Duke Packaging, Paper Bird Packaging, BOXit Corporation, Guangzhou Huaisheng Packaging Co., Ltd., ADD Printing & Packaging, ZoxxBox, Custom Packaging Pro., Shenzhen Joybean Industrial Co., Ltd., YiwuBochang Packaging Co., Ltd., Box and Wrap, Llc., Qingdao Yilucai Packaging Co., Ltd., Dongguan AM Packaging Company Limited and GoGoPak, Inc. amongst others

The global gable boxes market is segmented as follows:

By Material Type:

Paper Cardboard Corrugated Paper

Plastic

By Product Type:

Flat Gable Boxes

Gable Box with Cup Holder

Window Style Gable Boxes

By End Use:

Food & Beverages

Cosmetics

Confectionery

Wine & Spirit

Personal Care

Pharmaceutical

Household Appliances

Consumer Electronics

Others

By Region:

North America The U.S. Canada

Europe France The UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Southeast Asia Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa GCC Countries South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



