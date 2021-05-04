G7 wants to curb China’s growing influence in the world | Free press

London (AP) – The G7 countries want to work more closely together to curb China’s growing influence in the world.

Foreign ministers of the Western economic powers agreed at a meeting in London on Tuesday to become more active, especially in structurally weak regions of Africa, Latin America and southeastern Europe. “We want to deal much more intensively with the extent to which China is using its economic power to expand its geostrategic influence around the world,” Federal Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said on the sidelines of the deliberations. “We want to counter this with something.”

Maas also argued for a stronger focus on human rights issues in Chinese policy. “There are economic interests everywhere, but issues such as human rights and civil liberties must be given more room when it comes to China,” said the SPD politician.

The G7 see themselves as a group of states that represent the Western community of values. It includes the US, UK, Germany, France, Italy, Japan, and Canada.

China policy has so far been controversial between Europeans and the US. The Americans set a much harder course towards Beijing. The actions of the Chinese leaders against the Muslim-Uyghur minority are more heavily denounced by the US, and an investment deal recently signed between the European Union and China is being scrutinized by US allies. There are also differences regarding the possible participation of the Chinese telecom giant Huawei in the expansion of the fast 5G cellular network.

Foreign ministers met on Monday for their three-day meeting, which will cover all major international issues. However, the focus is on how Western democracies position themselves in relation to authoritarian states such as China and Russia.

“We try to maintain order on the basis of international rules in which our countries have invested so much for decades,” said US Secretary of State Antony Blinken upon his arrival in London. If any country – be it China or any other state – questions this command, “we will rise and defend it.”

It is the first personal meeting of G7 foreign ministers in two years. South Korea, Australia, India and South Africa have also been invited to the London talks. The British Presidency wants to make the G7 even more of a central forum for the great democracies.

For Britain and Prime Minister Boris Johnson, the G7 presidency in the year one after Brexit is an opportunity to report on the world stage as an energetic nation. Foreign Minister Dominic Raab has repeatedly sharply criticized human rights violations in, for example, China and Myanmar. Without the EU, the UK could respond more flexibly and more quickly, London said.

Raab said: “The UK Presidency of the G7 is an opportunity to bring together open, democratic societies and show unity when the time is right to address common challenges and growing threats.” The meeting in London will prepare the G7 Summit of Heads of State or Government in Cornwall from 11-13 June. It will be the first major summit with the new US president Joe Biden.

During the tenure of his predecessor Donald Trump, the G7 had lost a lot of importance. Trump had little interest in the form of the conversation and even canceled the closing statement afterwards. Last year, there was no regular summit under his chairmanship – which, however, also had to do with the corona pandemic.

“There was actually no G7 anymore because the United States had already withdrawn,” Maas said at the time. “It’s different now.” Now the group must become the forum through which competition between democracies and autocracies will be conducted.

The German Foreign Minister also used the meeting for a bilateral talk with Blinken that lasted 40 minutes, twice as long as planned. There was no rapprochement in the dispute over the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline. “The positions we knew back and forth were exchanged,” says Maas. “There is no news.”

The near-completed pipeline between Russia and Germany has been one of the main points of contention in German-American relations for years. The change of government in Washington at the beginning of the year did not change that. The US fears that Europe is too dependent on Russian gas and wants to stop the project with sanctions. Proponents of the pipeline counter the Americans by saying they are only looking for better outlets for their liquefied gas in Europe.

Maas emphasized that the dispute with the US over the pipeline is only a “small part” of bilateral relations. “Aside from this problem, I don’t see (…) any that I would even describe as serious at the moment.” Germany and the US are in the process of mending a relationship that was badly damaged in the Trump era.