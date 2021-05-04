G7 Foreign Ministers struggle for a common strategy for China Free press

London (AP) – Federal Foreign Minister Heiko Maas argued at the G7 meeting in London for a joint strategy for China with a stronger focus on human rights issues.

“There are economic interests everywhere, but issues of human rights and civil liberties need more room when it comes to China,” the SPD politician said on Tuesday. China policy is controversial in the G7 between Europeans and the US.

So far, the Americans have taken a much tougher course towards Beijing. The actions of the Chinese leaders against the Muslim-Uyghur minority are more heavily denounced by the US, and an investment deal recently signed between the European Union and China is being scrutinized by US allies. There are also differences regarding the possible participation of the Chinese telecom giant Huawei in the expansion of the fast 5G cellular network.

The main western industrialized countries have come together in the G7: US, Great Britain, Germany, France, Italy, Japan and Canada. Foreign ministers had already gathered on Monday for their three-day meeting, which will cover all major international topics from China to Russia to Syria and from climate protection to fighting the corona pandemic.

The focus is on how Western democracies position themselves in relation to authoritarian states such as China and Russia. “We try to maintain order on the basis of international rules in which our countries have invested so much for decades,” said US Secretary of State Antony Blinken after arriving in London. If any country – be it China or any other state – questions this command, “we will rise and defend it.”

It is the first personal meeting of G7 foreign ministers in two years. South Korea, Australia, India and South Africa have also been invited to the London talks. The British Presidency wants to make the G7 even more of a central forum for the great democracies.

Maas welcomed this approach. “More and more authoritarian states or authoritarian state leaders are trying to contrast their model with that of the liberal democracies,” he said. That is why it is good to define common values ​​and develop common strategies within the G7. He cited free trade as an example. “We, the G7, are the free world and we want free trade instead of gag deals as we know others.”

For Britain and Prime Minister Boris Johnson, the G7 presidency in the year one after Brexit is an opportunity to report on the world stage as an energetic nation. Foreign Minister Dominic Raab has repeatedly sharply criticized human rights violations in, for example, China and Myanmar. Without the EU, the UK could respond more flexibly and more quickly, London said.

Raab said: “The UK Presidency of the G7 is an opportunity to bring together open, democratic societies and show unity when the time is right to address common challenges and growing threats.” The meeting in London will prepare the G7 Summit of Heads of State or Government in Cornwall from 11-13 June. It will be the first major summit with the new US president Joe Biden. During the tenure of his predecessor Donald Trump, the G7 had lost a lot of importance. Trump had little interest in the form of the conversation and even canceled the closing statement afterwards.

“There was actually no G7 anymore because the United States had already withdrawn,” Maas said at the time. “It’s different now.” Now the group must become the forum through which competition between democracies and autocracies will be conducted.

The G7 conference takes place under strict corona conditions. Everyone present should be tested for the virus daily. The conference will last until Wednesday and should then end with a joint final statement.