G2 Esports announce roster for League of Legends LEC 2023 Winter Split, Hans Sama and Mikyx become new bot lane for the team

G2 Esports formally introduced their roster for the League of Legends LEC 2023 Winter Cut up on December 22, 2022. Steven “Hans Sama” Liv and Mihael “Mikyx” Mehle have been confirmed as the brand new bot lane for the group as they exchange Victor “Flakked” Lirola and Raphaël “Targamas” Crabbé from the earlier season.

G2 Esports launched a particular Godfather-themed video on social media to announce the information. They named it Topfather 2.0.

G2 Esports retain League of Legends gamers Caps and BrokenBlade for LEC 2023 Winter Cut up

G2 Esports’ new roster for the 2023 season of LEC includes the next gamers:

Sergen “BrokenBlade” Çelik

Martin “Yike” Sundelin

Rasmus “Caps” Winther

Steven “Hans Sama” Liv

Mihael ‘Mikyx” Mehle

BrokenBlade and Caps had been a part of the group the earlier yr. Yike is a younger and promising jungler from the ERL (EMEA Regional Leagues) who will exchange Jankos for the upcoming season. As talked about beforehand, Hans Sama and Mikyx are brand-new additions to the bot lane.

This group is extraordinarily robust on paper. BrokenBlade and Caps are two of the very best gamers on the earth, with the latter usually considered the best midlaner within the West.

Caps holds the identical degree of respect because the likes of Faker, which says one thing about his expertise. BrokenBlade is probably not the very best toplaner on the earth, however he’s undoubtedly one of many strongest that the West has to supply.

Hans Sama might need had a poor season within the League of Legends LCS 2022 season, however that doesn’t imply he’s washed. It is very important keep in mind that he completely demolished ADCs from DWG KIA and FPX again throughout Worlds 2021.

Mikyx is a reputation that wants no introduction, as he is among the finest assist gamers in Europe. He was a part of the G2 Esports roster that received MSI 2019. Regardless of just a few tough seasons, he’s nonetheless an distinctive participant.

Mikyx moved to EXCEL for a yr throughout the 2022 season, however G2 Esports have introduced him again for yet one more stint.

In the meantime, Yike is probably not a family title amongst League of Legends followers, however he’s extremely proficient as a participant. He was the very best jungler within the ERLs throughout the 2022 season and was the first cause behind the top-tier outcomes of his former group LDLC.

Yike does have massive sneakers to fill as a alternative for Jankos. Nevertheless, since G2 Esports imagine in him, there is no such thing as a cause why followers shouldn’t.

