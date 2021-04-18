G-Protein Coupled Receptor (GPCR) Targeting Market Size and Prediction By Leading Manufacturers According to Its Application and Types Till 2027

G-Protein Coupled Receptor (GPCR) Targeting Market Size and Prediction By Leading Manufacturers According to Its Application and Types Till 2027

“

G-Protein Coupled Receptor (GPCR) TargetingG protein–coupled receptors (GPCRs) which are also known as seven-transmembrane domain receptors, 7TM receptors, heptahelical receptors, serpentine receptor, and G protein–linked receptors (GPLR), constitute a large protein family of receptors that detect molecules outside the cell and activate internal signal transduction pathways and, ultimately, cellular responses. Coupling with G proteins, they are called seven-transmembrane receptors because they pass through the cell membrane seven times.

In the next five years, the GACR of GPCR Tools is about 3.6%, and the revenue in the 2022 is about 1760 M USD. GPCRs market comprises assays and kits that aid in drug discovery and development. GPCRs is a large family of cell surface receptors that respond to a diverse range of external stimulus and play a major role in modern pharmacology due to their significant function in cell communication. More than 40% of the drugs available in the global market target GPCRs and most of the drugs that are currently under clinical and preclinical studies target this highly studied receptor protein.

The classification of GPCR Tools includes GPCR Consumables and GPCR Equipment, and the proportion of GPCR Consumables in 2016 is about 70% and the proportion is increasing trend from 2012 to 2016.

In terms of therapeutic areas, the market has been segmented into: Oncology, cardiovascular system, central nervous system (CNS), etc. Oncology was the largest segment of the global GPCRs market in 2016 and the proportion in 2016 is 50%.

North America is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 49% in 2016. Following North America, Europe is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 30.4%.

Market competition is intense. Thermo Fisher Scientific, PerkinElmer, Merck, BD, etc. are the leaders of the industry, and they hold key technologies and patents, with high-end customers; with the development of society and the changing of consumer demand, there will be more companies enter this industry.

The G-Protein Coupled Receptor (GPCR) Targeting Industry Report indicates that the global market size of G-Protein Coupled Receptor (GPCR) Targeting was XX USD in 2020, and will grow at a XX% CAGR between 2021 and 2027.

A collective analysis on ’G-Protein Coupled Receptor (GPCR) Targeting Industry’ offers an exhaustive study supported current trends influencing this vertical throughout assorted geographies. Key information regarding market size, market share, statistics, application, and revenue is within the research to develop an ensemble prediction. additionally, this research offers an in-depth competitive analysis that specializes in business outlook emphasizing expansion strategies accepted by G-Protein Coupled Receptor (GPCR) Targeting market majors.

Get a Sample PDF Report: @ https://www.regalintelligence.com/request-sample/225695

This survey takes into account the value of G-Protein Coupled Receptor (GPCR) Targeting generated by the sales of the following segments:

The most important manufacturers covered in this report are the data broken down in Chapter 3: –

Thermo Fisher Scientific, PerkinElmer, Merck, BD Biosciences, Molecular Devices, Promega, Qiagen, Abcam, Corning, Cisbio, Discoverx, Enzo Life Sciences,

On the basis of the Types, the market is classified as: –

• GPCR Consumables, GPCR Equipment,

On the basis of the application, the market is classified as: –

• Oncology, Cardiovascular System, Central Nervous System, Other,

The report provides precise information on the vital actors of accompaniment on the world market G-Protein Coupled Receptor (GPCR) Targeting, the study of their capacity, share in the industry, and most recent developments such as mergers and acquisitions, investments, and shifting cost structures.

Obtain a Discount on this report: @ https://www.regalintelligence.com/check-discount/225695

The G-Protein Coupled Receptor (GPCR) Targeting market research report builds market knowledge through our extensive database of information from strong ancillary sources and our close ties to many industry partners. The data collected from our critical and reliable sources helps us validate and confirm the information alongside the latest trends and patterns in the market.

The objective of the study is to characterize the market size of various fragments and regions over the next few years and to project trends and trends over the forecast period. The report was developed based on the analysis and interpretation of market data G-Protein Coupled Receptor (GPCR) Targeting from reliable sources of information. The critical part of the report provides an analysis of the G-Protein Coupled Receptor (GPCR) Targeting market share of knowledge and a study of the key players in the industry, the main lines of the organization, the product portfolio and the cost structure, recent industry trends along with patterns analysis are the scope parameters of the report.

Get Detailed Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 G-Protein Coupled Receptor (GPCR) Targeting Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global G-Protein Coupled Receptor (GPCR) Targeting Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 GPCR Consumables

1.4.3 GPCR Equipment

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global G-Protein Coupled Receptor (GPCR) Targeting Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Oncology

1.3.3 Cardiovascular System

1.3.4 Central Nervous System

1.3.5 Other

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global G-Protein Coupled Receptor (GPCR) Targeting Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

2.2 Global G-Protein Coupled Receptor (GPCR) Targeting Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

2.3 Global G-Protein Coupled Receptor (GPCR) Targeting Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.4 Global Top G-Protein Coupled Receptor (GPCR) Targeting Regions by Sales

2.4.1 Global Top G-Protein Coupled Receptor (GPCR) Targeting Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

2.4.2 Global Top G-Protein Coupled Receptor (GPCR) Targeting Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

2.5 Global Top G-Protein Coupled Receptor (GPCR) Targeting Regions by Revenue

2.5.1 Global Top G-Protein Coupled Receptor (GPCR) Targeting Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global Top G-Protein Coupled Receptor (GPCR) Targeting Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

2.6 North America

2.7 Europe

2.8 Asia-Pacific

2.9 Latin America

2.10 Middle East & Africa

3 Competition by Manufacturers

3.1 Global G-Protein Coupled Receptor (GPCR) Targeting Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Top G-Protein Coupled Receptor (GPCR) Targeting Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Top G-Protein Coupled Receptor (GPCR) Targeting Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

3.1.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by G-Protein Coupled Receptor (GPCR) Targeting Sales in 2020

3.2 Global G-Protein Coupled Receptor (GPCR) Targeting Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Global Top G-Protein Coupled Receptor (GPCR) Targeting Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Top G-Protein Coupled Receptor (GPCR) Targeting Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by G-Protein Coupled Receptor (GPCR) Targeting Revenue in 2020

3.3 Global G-Protein Coupled Receptor (GPCR) Targeting Sales Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

3.4.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.4.2 Global G-Protein Coupled Receptor (GPCR) Targeting Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

3.4.3 Global G-Protein Coupled Receptor (GPCR) Targeting Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Market Size by Type

4.1 Global G-Protein Coupled Receptor (GPCR) Targeting Sales by Type

4.1.1 Global G-Protein Coupled Receptor (GPCR) Targeting Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global G-Protein Coupled Receptor (GPCR) Targeting Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

4.1.3 Global G-Protein Coupled Receptor (GPCR) Targeting Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

4.2 Global G-Protein Coupled Receptor (GPCR) Targeting Revenue by Type

4.2.1 Global G-Protein Coupled Receptor (GPCR) Targeting Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global G-Protein Coupled Receptor (GPCR) Targeting Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Global G-Protein Coupled Receptor (GPCR) Targeting Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

4.3 Global G-Protein Coupled Receptor (GPCR) Targeting Price by Type

4.3.1 Global G-Protein Coupled Receptor (GPCR) Targeting Price by Type (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global G-Protein Coupled Receptor (GPCR) Targeting Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

5 Market Size by Application

5.1 Global G-Protein Coupled Receptor (GPCR) Targeting Sales by Application

5.1.1 Global G-Protein Coupled Receptor (GPCR) Targeting Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global G-Protein Coupled Receptor (GPCR) Targeting Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global G-Protein Coupled Receptor (GPCR) Targeting Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

5.2 Global G-Protein Coupled Receptor (GPCR) Targeting Revenue by Application

5.2.1 Global G-Protein Coupled Receptor (GPCR) Targeting Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global G-Protein Coupled Receptor (GPCR) Targeting Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global G-Protein Coupled Receptor (GPCR) Targeting Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

5.3 Global G-Protein Coupled Receptor (GPCR) Targeting Price by Application

5.3.1 Global G-Protein Coupled Receptor (GPCR) Targeting Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global G-Protein Coupled Receptor (GPCR) Targeting Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6 North America

6.1 North America G-Protein Coupled Receptor (GPCR) Targeting Market Size by Type

6.1.1 North America G-Protein Coupled Receptor (GPCR) Targeting Sales by Type (2016-2027)

6.1.2 North America G-Protein Coupled Receptor (GPCR) Targeting Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

6.2 North America G-Protein Coupled Receptor (GPCR) Targeting Market Size by Application

6.2.1 North America G-Protein Coupled Receptor (GPCR) Targeting Sales by Application (2016-2027)

6.2.2 North America G-Protein Coupled Receptor (GPCR) Targeting Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 North America G-Protein Coupled Receptor (GPCR) Targeting Market Size by Country

6.3.1 North America G-Protein Coupled Receptor (GPCR) Targeting Sales by Country (2016-2027)

6.3.2 North America G-Protein Coupled Receptor (GPCR) Targeting Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

6.3.3 U.S.

6.3.4 Canada

7 Europe

7.1 Europe G-Protein Coupled Receptor (GPCR) Targeting Market Size by Type

7.1.1 Europe G-Protein Coupled Receptor (GPCR) Targeting Sales by Type (2017-2027)

7.1.2 Europe G-Protein Coupled Receptor (GPCR) Targeting Revenue by Type (2017-2027)

7.2 Europe G-Protein Coupled Receptor (GPCR) Targeting Market Size by Application

7.2.1 Europe G-Protein Coupled Receptor (GPCR) Targeting Sales by Application (2017-2027)

7.2.2 Europe G-Protein Coupled Receptor (GPCR) Targeting Revenue by Application (2017-2027)

7.3 Europe G-Protein Coupled Receptor (GPCR) Targeting Market Size by Country

7.3.1 Europe G-Protein Coupled Receptor (GPCR) Targeting Sales by Country (2017-2027)

7.3.2 Europe G-Protein Coupled Receptor (GPCR) Targeting Revenue by Country (2017-2027)

7.3.3 Germany

7.3.4 France

7.3.5 U.K.

7.3.6 Italy

7.3.7 Russia

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific G-Protein Coupled Receptor (GPCR) Targeting Market Size by Type

8.1.1 Asia Pacific G-Protein Coupled Receptor (GPCR) Targeting Sales by Type (2018-2027)

8.1.2 Asia Pacific G-Protein Coupled Receptor (GPCR) Targeting Revenue by Type (2018-2027)

8.2 Asia Pacific G-Protein Coupled Receptor (GPCR) Targeting Market Size by Application

8.2.1 Asia Pacific G-Protein Coupled Receptor (GPCR) Targeting Sales by Application (2018-2027)

8.2.2 Asia Pacific G-Protein Coupled Receptor (GPCR) Targeting Revenue by Application (2018-2027)

8.3 Asia Pacific G-Protein Coupled Receptor (GPCR) Targeting Market Size by Region

8.3.1 Asia Pacific G-Protein Coupled Receptor (GPCR) Targeting Sales by Region (2018-2027)

8.3.2 Asia Pacific G-Protein Coupled Receptor (GPCR) Targeting Revenue by Region (2018-2027)

8.3.3 China

8.3.4 Japan

8.3.5 South Korea

8.3.6 India

8.3.7 Australia

8.3.8 Taiwan

8.3.9 Indonesia

8.3.10 Thailand

8.3.11 Malaysia

8.3.12 Philippines

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America G-Protein Coupled Receptor (GPCR) Targeting Market Size by Type

9.1.1 Latin America G-Protein Coupled Receptor (GPCR) Targeting Sales by Type (2019-2027)

9.1.2 Latin America G-Protein Coupled Receptor (GPCR) Targeting Revenue by Type (2019-2027)

9.2 Latin America G-Protein Coupled Receptor (GPCR) Targeting Market Size by Application

9.2.1 Latin America G-Protein Coupled Receptor (GPCR) Targeting Sales by Application (2019-2027)

9.2.2 Latin America G-Protein Coupled Receptor (GPCR) Targeting Revenue by Application (2019-2027)

9.3 Latin America G-Protein Coupled Receptor (GPCR) Targeting Market Size by Country

9.3.1 Latin America G-Protein Coupled Receptor (GPCR) Targeting Sales by Country (2019-2027)

9.3.2 Latin America G-Protein Coupled Receptor (GPCR) Targeting Revenue by Country (2019-2027)

9.3.3 Mexico

9.3.4 Brazil

9.3.5 Argentina

6 Middle East and Africa

6.1 Middle East and Africa G-Protein Coupled Receptor (GPCR) Targeting Market Size by Type

6.1.1 Middle East and Africa G-Protein Coupled Receptor (GPCR) Targeting Sales by Type (2016-2027)

6.1.2 Middle East and Africa G-Protein Coupled Receptor (GPCR) Targeting Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

6.2 Middle East and Africa G-Protein Coupled Receptor (GPCR) Targeting Market Size by Application

6.2.1 Middle East and Africa G-Protein Coupled Receptor (GPCR) Targeting Sales by Application (2016-2027)

6.2.2 Middle East and Africa G-Protein Coupled Receptor (GPCR) Targeting Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 Middle East and Africa G-Protein Coupled Receptor (GPCR) Targeting Market Size by Country

6.3.1 Middle East and Africa G-Protein Coupled Receptor (GPCR) Targeting Sales by Country (2016-2027)

6.3.2 Middle East and Africa G-Protein Coupled Receptor (GPCR) Targeting Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

6.3.3 Turkey

6.3.4 Saudi Arabia

6.3.5 U.A.E

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Thermo Fisher Scientific

11.1.1 Thermo Fisher Scientific Corporation Information

11.1.2 Thermo Fisher Scientific Overview

11.1.3 Thermo Fisher Scientific G-Protein Coupled Receptor (GPCR) Targeting Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.1.4 Thermo Fisher Scientific G-Protein Coupled Receptor (GPCR) Targeting Product Description

11.1.5 Thermo Fisher Scientific Related Developments

11.2 PerkinElmer

11.2.1 PerkinElmer Corporation Information

11.2.2 PerkinElmer Overview

11.2.3 PerkinElmer G-Protein Coupled Receptor (GPCR) Targeting Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.2.4 PerkinElmer G-Protein Coupled Receptor (GPCR) Targeting Product Description

11.2.5 PerkinElmer Related Developments

11.3 Merck

11.3.1 Merck Corporation Information

11.3.2 Merck Overview

11.3.3 Merck G-Protein Coupled Receptor (GPCR) Targeting Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.3.4 Merck G-Protein Coupled Receptor (GPCR) Targeting Product Description

11.3.5 Merck Related Developments

11.4 BD Biosciences

11.4.1 BD Biosciences Corporation Information

11.4.2 BD Biosciences Overview

11.4.3 BD Biosciences G-Protein Coupled Receptor (GPCR) Targeting Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.4.4 BD Biosciences G-Protein Coupled Receptor (GPCR) Targeting Product Description

11.4.5 BD Biosciences Related Developments

11.5 Molecular Devices

11.5.1 Molecular Devices Corporation Information

11.5.2 Molecular Devices Overview

11.5.3 Molecular Devices G-Protein Coupled Receptor (GPCR) Targeting Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.5.4 Molecular Devices G-Protein Coupled Receptor (GPCR) Targeting Product Description

11.5.5 Molecular Devices Related Developments

11.6 Promega

11.6.1 Promega Corporation Information

11.6.2 Promega Overview

11.6.3 Promega G-Protein Coupled Receptor (GPCR) Targeting Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.6.4 Promega G-Protein Coupled Receptor (GPCR) Targeting Product Description

11.6.5 Promega Related Developments

11.7 Qiagen

11.7.1 Qiagen Corporation Information

11.7.2 Qiagen Overview

11.7.3 Qiagen G-Protein Coupled Receptor (GPCR) Targeting Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.7.4 Qiagen G-Protein Coupled Receptor (GPCR) Targeting Product Description

11.7.5 Qiagen Related Developments

11.8 Abcam

11.8.1 Abcam Corporation Information

11.8.2 Abcam Overview

11.8.3 Abcam G-Protein Coupled Receptor (GPCR) Targeting Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.8.4 Abcam G-Protein Coupled Receptor (GPCR) Targeting Product Description

11.8.5 Abcam Related Developments

11.9 Corning

11.9.1 Corning Corporation Information

11.9.2 Corning Overview

11.9.3 Corning G-Protein Coupled Receptor (GPCR) Targeting Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.9.4 Corning G-Protein Coupled Receptor (GPCR) Targeting Product Description

11.9.5 Corning Related Developments

11.10 Cisbio

11.10.1 Cisbio Corporation Information

11.10.2 Cisbio Overview

11.10.3 Cisbio G-Protein Coupled Receptor (GPCR) Targeting Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.10.4 Cisbio G-Protein Coupled Receptor (GPCR) Targeting Product Description

11.10.5 Cisbio Related Developments

11.1 Thermo Fisher Scientific

11.1.1 Thermo Fisher Scientific Corporation Information

11.1.2 Thermo Fisher Scientific Overview

11.1.3 Thermo Fisher Scientific G-Protein Coupled Receptor (GPCR) Targeting Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.1.4 Thermo Fisher Scientific G-Protein Coupled Receptor (GPCR) Targeting Product Description

11.1.5 Thermo Fisher Scientific Related Developments

11.12 Enzo Life Sciences

11.12.1 Enzo Life Sciences Corporation Information

11.12.2 Enzo Life Sciences Overview

11.12.3 Enzo Life Sciences G-Protein Coupled Receptor (GPCR) Targeting Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.12.4 Enzo Life Sciences Product Description

11.12.5 Enzo Life Sciences Related Developments

12 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

12.1 G-Protein Coupled Receptor (GPCR) Targeting Value Chain Analysis

12.2 G-Protein Coupled Receptor (GPCR) Targeting Key Raw Materials

12.2.1 Key Raw Materials

12.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

12.3 G-Protein Coupled Receptor (GPCR) Targeting Production Mode & Process

12.4 G-Protein Coupled Receptor (GPCR) Targeting Sales and Marketing

12.4.1 G-Protein Coupled Receptor (GPCR) Targeting Sales Channels

12.4.2 G-Protein Coupled Receptor (GPCR) Targeting Distributors

12.5 G-Protein Coupled Receptor (GPCR) Targeting Customers

13 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis

13.1 G-Protein Coupled Receptor (GPCR) Targeting Industry Trends

13.2 G-Protein Coupled Receptor (GPCR) Targeting Market Drivers

13.3 G-Protein Coupled Receptor (GPCR) Targeting Market Challenges

13.4 G-Protein Coupled Receptor (GPCR) Targeting Market Restraints

14 Key Findings in The Global G-Protein Coupled Receptor (GPCR) Targeting Study

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Author Details

15.3 Disclaimer

Read the full report with TOC: @ https://www.regalintelligence.com/request-toc/225695

Therefore, G-Protein Coupled Receptor (GPCR) Targeting Market Report 2020 is a valuable document for all industry competitors and individuals with a strong interest in market research G-Protein Coupled Receptor (GPCR) Targeting.”