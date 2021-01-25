Future Technological Prospects of Global Small Animal Imaging Market | LI-COR Bioscience Inc.,  Tri-Modality Imaging, Inc., Miltenyi Biotec GmbH. etc.

Small animal imaging has been recognized as an important tool in which it is utilized in preclinical research. Small animal imaging technology widely used in experimental design, animal protocol development/IACUC amendments, radioisotope ordering, image data post-processing, and imaging probe verification. Apart from this small animal imaging technology also used in animal surgery and related procedures for imaging studies, such as cranial surgery, tumor implantation, catheterization, and tail vein injection. These imaging modalities include high resolution CT, bioluminescence/fluorescence and ultrasound, MRI/MRS/FMRI, PET/CT, and SPECT/CT.

Growing demand of non-invasive methods for animals across globe is major factor boosting growth of the global small animal imaging market. In addition, growing technological innovations such as combination of high resolution MRI with other modalities and rising advancement in transgenic and gene technologies are some other factors propelling growth of the target market. However, stringent government regulations regarding animal usage in experiment is a factor limiting growth of the target market.

Key players operating in the global small animal imaging market includes

PerkinElmer Inc.,

Bruker Corp.,

FUJIFILM Holdings Corp.,

Mediso Ltd.,

MILabs B.V.,

MR Solutions Ltd.,

Aspect Imaging Ltd.,

LI-COR Bioscience Inc.,

Tri-Modality Imaging, Inc.,

Miltenyi Biotec GmbH.

